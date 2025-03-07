Super Rugby Aupiki: Blues Women Get Last Gasp Victory Over Manawa

RNZ Sport

The defending champion Blues Women pulled off a last minute 24-22 win over Chiefs Manawa at Eden Park on Friday night.

In what was a replay of last season's final the Blues ill-discipline nearly blemished their unbeaten record this season.

The hosts had two yellow cards and eight penalties in the first half and a further yellow in the second.

Manawa were ahead 12-5 at halftime thanks to tries to Vici-Rose Green in the eighth minute and Grace Houpapa-Barrett nearly on the half hour mark.

The Blues foughtback in the second half by scoring the opening try of the second period to Black Fern Ruahei Demant to level the scores. However, fellow Black Fern Renee Holmes got Manawa back ahead with a converted try of her own.

Back-to-back tries for Jaymie Kolose and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe allowed the Blues to sneak home in a game that was on a knife edge until the 79th minute.

Manawa have now lost both games they have played this season.

In the next round the Blues are away to Matatu and the Chiefs Manawa host the Hurricanes Poua.

