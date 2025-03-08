Wild Dunedin Celebrates 10 Years Of Putting New Zealand’s Wildlife On The World Stage

Wild Dunedin – New Zealand’s Festival of Nature – is celebrating a remarkable 10-year milestone this year, marking a decade of showcasing the incredible wildlife and conservation efforts of Dunedin and the wider Otago region. From humble beginnings as a two-day event with just four volunteers, Wild Dunedin has grown into a major 10-day festival, drawing attention from around the globe and cementing Dunedin’s reputation as New Zealand’s Wildlife Capital.

Over the years, Wild Dunedin has not only highlighted the incredible biodiversity found in the region but also played a key role in conservation efforts, working to raise awareness and inspire action. The festival’s growth has been nothing short of extraordinary, with more than 150 events planned for this year alone. It has drawn attention from major international media outlets, including the BBC and CNN, especially following the city’s win in the National Bird of the Year competition with the Hoiho (Yellow-eyed Penguin). This victory, alongside Dunedin’s triumph in the Bug of the Year competition with the Velvet Worm, has brought global recognition to the city and its critical conservation work.

Charlie Buchan, Marketing Manager for Wild Dunedin, says, “Dunedin is New Zealand’s green jewel, and it's now starting to get the recognition it truly deserves. We are home to some of the rarest species in the world, and the conservation efforts taking place here are second to none. The support of the community, volunteers, and local organisations, alongside the Wild Dunedin festival, has helped put Dunedin firmly on the map as a global leader in wildlife conservation.”

This year’s 10th-anniversary celebration promises to be the most ambitious yet, with some of the festival’s most exciting events ever. A standout feature will be the debut of the Nature Dome, set to take over Forsyth Barr Stadium on April 13. This immersive experience will showcase the region’s natural wonders, local food and beverage products, and cutting-edge conservation efforts. Special guests such as Suzy Cato and Anika Moa will join the festival for a day of interactive exhibits, live entertainment, and a variety of community-driven activities.

The Nature Dome will also feature a world-record attempt for New Zealand’s largest yoga session, a first-of-its-kind event that will draw thousands of participants in a celebration of health and wellness alongside nature.

Additionally, the festival will host its annual Wild Night Ball at Larnach Castle, New Zealand’s first castle, where the event will pay tribute to the city’s gold rush history. This glamorous occasion will raise crucial funds for the conservation of the endangered Hoiho, whose natural habitat is located on the Dunedin Peninsula.

As one of the country’s most significant cultural events, the Wild Dunedin festival draws attention from global advocates, including Jane Goodall, Helen Clark, Phil Keoghan, Sam Neill, and Suzy Cato. These high-profile figures have been long-time supporters of the festival, helping to raise its international profile and advocate for its mission of conservation and awareness.

Buchan continued, “Having the support of such globally recognised names has truly helped amplify the message of Wild Dunedin. They’ve been champions of this festival from the start, and their advocacy has played a huge part in putting Dunedin and New Zealand at the forefront of nature conservation globally.”

Jeanne Hutchison, Festival Director, added, “This is an exciting moment for Wild Dunedin and for the city of Dunedin. The support we’ve seen from our community, our sponsors, and our partners has been overwhelming. With this year’s 10th anniversary, we’re going bigger than ever, and we’re thrilled to continue making an impact for the wildlife we all cherish.”

Wild Dunedin 2025 will run from April 10–21

For more information and full event details, visit www.wilddunedin.nz.

