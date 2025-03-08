From Field Of Play To The Board Room – Leadership Training For Pacific Female Athletes Underway

Skills honed at Olympic, Commonwealth and Pacific Games will soon be strengthened for leadership and governance in the Pacific thanks to an innovative women’s leadership training programme from the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

Retired female athletes from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu have been selected to take part in Wāhine Toa Oceania (Women of Strength in Te Reo Māori) – a women’s leadership training course that will create more female leaders in and through sport, drawing on the values and cultural context of the Pacific to ensure success.

The participants for 2025 are: Agnes Chan Sau (American Samoa), Julieanne Westrupp (Cook Islands), Makelesi Bulikiobo (Fiji) Cheyenne Rova (Fiji), Matelita Vuakoso (Fiji), Kalala Tanuvasa (Samoa), Gabrielle Apelu (Samoa), Olivia Hogarth (Samoa), Penateti Feke (Tonga), Calina Panuve (Tonga), Matie Stanley (Tuvalu).

Nicki Nicol, NZOC CEO and Secretary General says the programme is ultimately about creating equal opportunities for women in, and through, sport.

“The graduates of this programme are going to be better equipped as Pacific leaders, role models and mentors with a positive impact in sport, community, business and public service.” she said.

“We’re proud to be offering the only training programme in the Pacific Islands that is specifically designed to transfer women’s skills from high-level sport into leadership.”

NZOC President Liz Dawson, who also co-chairs the Oceania Equity Commission and is a member of the IOC GEDI Commission said the programme is going to pay dividends.

“Our aim is to help contribute to safer, healthier, and more inclusive communities across the Pacific and more women in sport, and women in leadership positions will help us achieve that. We are delighted that the first cohort of talent women from across Polynesia and Fiji are underway with their leadership training.”

Wāhine Toa Oceania will build on the proven format of its successful sister programme in Aotearoa, New Zealand and draws on the Women in Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA).

In 2025 Wāhine Toa Oceania will comprise two residential workshops in Fiji, project work and online sessions along with on-going development and learning opportunities. It is delivered with the support of the New Zealand International Development Cooperation Programme, the Oceania Olympic Committee Equity Commission and IOC Olympic Solidarity.

Learn more about the programme here: https://olympic.org.nz/wahine-toa-oceania

Year one of the Oceania programme is a pilot and the NZOC is looking to roll it out to other parts of Oceania in 2026 and beyond.

