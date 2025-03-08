100 Days To Go: FIFA Club World Cup™USA 2025

The countdown is on! In just 100 days, Auckland City FC will take to the field on the grandest stage of football, facing some of the world's most prestigious clubs—Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Boca Juniors—in the FIFA Club World Cup™ 2025.

Rooted in the heartland of Auckland's suburbs—Sandringham, Mt Roskill, and Mt Albert—we are proud to represent not only our city but also New Zealand and the entire Oceania region on this global platform.

The responsibility is immense, but this isn’t our first venture under the international spotlight. It’s a return to the stage where history has already been written and where we aim to create new, unforgettable moments.

Historic Opportunity for Auckland City FC

Auckland City FC chairperson Ivan Vuksich said the amateur club from Sandringham deep in the heart of the city was excited as the FIFA Club World Cup™ loomed.

“Auckland City FC is pleased and proud to represent New Zealand and Oceania at the FIFA Club World Cup™ in June. It is coming up fast and we’re excited to be apart of it.

“In many ways we are not only representing our club, our city, our country and confederation, we’re representing all amateur football clubs the world over, and that is a big responsibility, one we take seriously.

“With 100 days to go before the FIFA Club World Cup™ begins, we’re looking forward with excitement and optimism,” he said.

A Legacy of Triumph: The 2014 Club World Cup™ Run

Back in 2014, Auckland City FC etched their name into football history with a remarkable run at the FIFA Club World Cup™. Defying the odds and showcasing incredible tenacity, the team finished third—still the greatest achievement on the global stage by any club from Oceania. That unforgettable campaign captured the hearts of fans around the world and remains a source of immense pride for the team and the region.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Navy Blues are ready to channel that same spirit and determination, proving once again that no dream is too big.

Match Schedule: Mark Your Calendars!

Sunday, June 15, 2025:

Auckland City FC vs. Bayern Munich

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kick-off: 12:00 PM (Local Time)

Friday, June 20, 2025:

Auckland City FC vs. SL Benfica

Venue: Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Kick-off: 12:00 PM (Local Time)

Tuesday, June 24, 2025:

Auckland City FC vs. Boca Juniors

Venue: Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Kick-off: 12:00 PM (Local Time)

The FIFA Club World Cup™ 2025 isn’t just about the competition—it’s about uniting fans, celebrating resilience, and embracing the global football community.

Auckland City FC is ready to embrace the challenge, inspired by past achievements and driven by the hopes of our fans, our community, past, present and future.

100 Days To Go - Bring It On!

