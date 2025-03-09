VNR & RACE REPORT: Kiwi Riders Jenna Hastings And Lachie Stevens-McNab Dominate At The RockShox Kārearea Downhill

Rotorua, Aotearoa New Zealand, March 8, 2025 - On an action-packed day, the second round of the Crankworx Downhill Series took place this afternoon at Skyline Rotorua, marking the return of Elite Downhill racing to this renowned venue. After two years at Whakarewarewa Forest, the RockShox Kārearea Downhill challenged riders with a brand-new course, delivering steep descents, tight corners, and loose, unpredictable conditions. Kiwi talents Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab proved their dominance once again, repeating their gold medal performances from the Redemption Downhill in Christchurch earlier this season.

Jenna Hastings, coming in as the top-seeded rider, laid down a flawless and aggressive run, securing gold with a commanding 6.259-second lead over Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. Despite a challenging lower section that forced her onto the slower B-line, Louise Ferguson claimed third place, rounding out the women’s podium.

Women’s Top 5 Results:

1. Jenna Hastings (NZL) - 3:17.651

2. Camille Balanche (SUI) - 3:23.910

3. Louise Ferguson (GBR) - 3:26.000

4. Lisa Bouladou (FRA) - 3:28.688

5. Jess Blewitt (NZL) - 3:30.018

In the men’s race, local Rotorua rider Lachie Stevens-McNab thrilled the home crowd with a lightning-fast run to claim victory by a full 0.603-second margin over fellow Kiwi and former King of Crankworx, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. The battle for third was fierce, with Matt Walker finishing just over three seconds behind Pene, followed closely by Yeti teammates Richie Rude and Ryan Gilchrist.

Men’s Top 5 Results:

1. Lachie Stevens-McNab (NZL) - 2:50.949

2. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) - 2:51.552

3. Matt Walker (GBR) - 2:54.330

4. Richie Rude (USA) - 2:54.884

5. Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) - 2:56.746

Other highlights included Kiwi riders Charlie Makea, Sam Blenkinsop, and Joe Millington, who threw down loose and aggressive runs to finish in 6th, 7th, and 8th place, showcasing their technical prowess on the new course. Meanwhile, U19 sensation Tyler Waite stunned fans once again with a top time of 2:54.211, which would have placed him third in the Elite Men’s category - solidifying his reputation as one to watch for the future.

Rotorua Roulette and What’s Next

To cap off the day, fans were treated to another new format on the schedule, the Rotorua Roulette, a best trick contest at the final feature of the Maxxis Slopestyle course with crowd participation.

With the RockShox Kārearea Downhill in the books, Crankworx Rotorua 2025 rolls on into its final day tomorrow with the Specialized Dual Slalom, set to take place on a repurposed Speed & Style course, featuring creative elements like two pond gaps and a hitching post.

