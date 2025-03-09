Patricia Druwen And Tim Bringer Dominate As Slopestyle World Championship Kicks Off In Rotorua

Rotorua, Aotearoa New Zealand, March 8, 2025 - The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, the opening event of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC), delivered an electrifying showcase of progression and high-stakes competition under clear and calm skies. Originally scheduled for Sunday, the event was moved to this morning due to strong winds in the forecast. After extensive consultations and careful consideration of multiple scenarios, athletes unanimously opted for an electrifying new competition format: a high-stakes two-run elimination battle. This strategic shift not only raised the intensity but also gave all riders the opportunity to perform on the big stage of the SWC. For the men, the field was cut in half after Run 1, while the women’s competition saw the top five of eight riders advancing to a second round.

Women’s Competition: A New Era Continues

Now in only its second season within the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, the women’s competition reinforced that these athletes are pushing the limits and proving they belong on the world’s biggest stage.

Germany’s Patricia Druwen made a powerful comeback from illness, throwing down an incredible 87.75-point run filled with technical mastery and precision. Her trick list included an X-Up to Suicide No Hander, a Double Oppo Bar Spin, and a Backflip Tuck No Hander, solidifying her place as a serious title contender this season.

Joining Druwen in the final five were Natasha Miller, Robin Goomes, Shealen Reno, and Zoe Witwicki. Meanwhile, Renata Wiese and Natalia Niedzwiedz, competing in their first-ever SWC event, struggled with speed on the course and were eliminated after Run 1.

The final runs saw Zoe Witwicki better her score but fall short of catching 2023 SWC Champion Shealen Reno, finishing fourth after missing speed into the whale tail. Meanwhile, Druwen, Miller, and Goomes celebrated their podium positions with a stylish party train down the course.

Women’s Results:

Patricia Druwen (GER) – 87.75 pts Natasha Miller (CAN) – 80.50 pts Robin Goomes (NZL) – 75.25 pts Shealen Reno (USA) – 67.50 pts Zoe Witwicki (CAN) – 61.25 pts Renata Wiese (CHI) – 35 pts Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL) – 19 pts

Men’s Competition: Tim Bringer Finally Takes Gold

After eight podium finishes in the SWC, France’s Tim Bringer finally claimed his first-ever Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship victory, dominating the field with a 93.25-point run that left his competitors in the dust. Dropping in last, his 360 Double Tailwhip to Bar Spin, Double Backflip Tuck No Hander, and 360 Tuck No Hander In-Double Backflip Out solidified his spot at the top - an untouchable lead that no one could surpass in Run 2.

The 2024 Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Kaidan Ingersoll (USA), proved his rising star status, bettering his score in Run 2 to secure silver with 90.87 points. Meanwhile, Canadian Ben Thompson, a last-minute entry after injuries in the field, made an immediate impact, earning bronze with an 82.92-point first run.

The final round saw Paul Couderc, Griffin Paulson, Jake Atkinson, and Max Fredriksson advance, though Paulson, Atkinson, and Fredriksson all crashed on the final feature, much to the crowd’s amazement.

Men’s Top 8 Results:

Tim Bringer (FRA) – 93.25 pts Kaidan Ingersoll (USA) – 90.87 pts Ben Thompson (CAN) – 82.92 pts Paul Couderc (FRA) – 82.06 pts Chance Moore (CAN) – 81.25 pts Griffin Paulson (CAN) – 80.42 pts Jake Atkinson (GBR) – 79.25 pts Max Fredriksson (SWE) – 78.92 pts

What’s Next?

The 2025 Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza set the tone for an explosive season ahead, proving that both the men’s and women’s competitions are more competitive than ever. With the RockShox Kārearea Downhill already underway on a brand-new course at Skyline Rotorua, the action is far from over. Tune in for live coverage on Red Bull TV at 3:15 PM NZDT.

And with the Specialized Dual Slalom wrapping up the Crankworx Rotorua festival tomorrow, fans can expect even more high-speed action before the tour moves on to the next stop.

Full results: https://www.crankworx.com/results/event-results/

