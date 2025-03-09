A Very Gay Cabaret Returns To Mapua's Playhouse Theatre This April

A vibrant evening of entertainment is sashaying its way to the Playhouse Theatre this April, as A Very Gay Cabaret takes the stage for its highly anticipated fourth year. Following last year's triumph, the show will captivate audiences on two extraordinary nights, April 25th and 26th, 2025.

A Very Gay Cabaret has quickly become a staple in the Top of the South's cultural calendar. As the LGBTQIA+ community faces increasingly visible intolerance from hate groups, we persist in loudly celebrating queer joy and pride, crafting moments and spaces for ourselves to creatively express who we are.

This is our second year at the 100-seat Playhouse Theatre, and we are thrilled to continue to celebrate the diverse voices and artistry of New Zealand's LGBTQIA+ community, especially those from the Nelson-Tasman region. The show promises to be entertaining and uplifting, with plenty of sequins, sparkle, and sass: expect to be mesmerized by stunning pole routines, captivating burlesque acts, uproarious comedy, dazzling drag performances, and sensational musical numbers.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly, given the show's growing popularity. Audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid disappointment.

Join us for an evening of extraordinary performances and celebrate the vibrant spirit of A Very Gay Cabaret. It's a night that promises to be filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Ticket Information:

Dates: April 25th & 26th, 2025

Playhouse Theatre, Mapua, New Zealand Purchase Tickets: Available online via Humanitix or www.nothinglinear.com .

