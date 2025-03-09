Alex Warren Announces Debut AU & NZ Shows For August 2025 - Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour

Frontier Touring is thrilled to welcome acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex Warren to Australia and New Zealand for the first time this August, as part of his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour.

“I've never been to New Zealand or Australia, so I'm stoked to finally come over there and play some shows. Also really interested to try vegemite, that stuff looks wild.” - Alex Warren

Winning fans the world over with his deeply personal songs and building an online community of over 26M followers, Alex Warren’s highly anticipated debut visit to our shores will start in Auckland and make its way to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

“There are very few artists who have been able to capture the admiration of their audience quite like Alex Warren.” - Melodic Magazine

“a captivating blend of raw emotion, humor, and undeniable musical talent.” - Darkus Magazine

Warren kicked off what looks to be an extraordinary year with new single ‘Ordinary’, a love song for his wife, Kouvr. ‘Ordinary’ is among Warren’s most personal releases thus far, expressing his romantic belief that even angels are jealous of their love and how while too many people lose interest in finding “The One”, he finds peace in having been lucky enough to find this picture-perfect kind of connection.

Watch: Alex Warren - Ordinary

‘Ordinary’ follows a breakthrough 2024 that saw Warren earn his first Billboard “Hot 100” hit with ‘Burning Down'. Now boasting over 150M worldwide streams, the track proved a stratospheric sensation, rising to the top 20 at pop radio outlets nationwide. Warren then reignited ‘Burning Down’ with an additional version that sees him joined by Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Joe Jonas.

Last year also saw the arrival of Warren’s acclaimed full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) (out now via Warner). In addition to ‘Burning Down’, the album is highlighted by Warren’s biggest global success to date, ‘Carry You Home’, currently boasting over 245M worldwide streams. The emotionally charged anthem – which at one point drew over 1M daily global Spotify streams – was certified both Gold in Australia and Silver in the UK.

From being homeless and sleeping in friends’ cars to his current rise to stardom as a multi-talented musician, Warren has shared the intimate details of his life with the world for over a decade. Now boasting nearly 1B total career streams along with 75M views and 11.4M total engagements across all TikTok sounds, Warren’s milestone 2024 was further highlighted by his hugely successful debut headline tour, with sold out shows across Europe, North America and a sold-out tour finale at West Hollywood, CA’s world-famous Troubadour.

Australia and New Zealand don’t miss your chance to see this global sensation live on his debut tour this August.

