Celebrating 40 Years Of Community And Fitness: The Takapuna Grammar To Milford Reserve (Shore To Shore) Fun Run

Harbour Sport Trust is proud to announce the 40th anniversary of the iconic Takapuna Grammar to Milford Reserve (Shore to Shore) Fun Run, a well-known event that has grown into one of the largest community races on Auckland's North Shore.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, 6th April 2025, and promises to be a true celebration of fitness, community spirit, and a legacy of giving back to local schools. Since its inaugural race on 19th February 1984, the event has grown from humble beginnings to a major fixture in the region, attracting thousands of participants each year, with over 7,000 runners joining the race in its peak year.

From Road Race to Fun Run

The event began as a 10km road race – the very first of its length on the North Shore – with a 6km option for those who preferred a shorter distance. It has since evolved into the 5km Fun Run we know today, starting in Takapuna and finishing at Milford Reserve. Participants of all ages and abilities take part, and each year, the event continues to promote Harbour Sport’s mission of creating a healthy community that stays physically active for life.

Giving Back to Schools

A key feature of the event is its commitment to giving back to schools in the community. Over the years, The Shore to Shore has raised in excess of $800,000 to enable schools to purchase sporting equipment. Since its inception, Harbour Sport Trust has been proud to use the event as a means of supporting local youth and promoting the importance of physical fitness.

Building Community and School Spirit

The Shore to Shore is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of community, school spirit, and togetherness. Schools from across the North Shore come together to participate, bringing students, teachers, and families closer through friendly competition. Many schools set up sausage sizzles, fundraising stalls, and support stations, creating a buzzing atmosphere. At the finish line, schools gather to cheer on their participants, creating a strong sense of pride and unity.

Prizes and Participants

The Shore to Shore has always attracted a range of participants, from local runners to elite athletes. In the early days, major sponsors contributed $20,000 worth of prizes, including bikes, trips, and even a car. Today, prizes continue to include similar giveaways, ensuring that the excitement of the race is felt by participants and spectators alike.

The first men's winner was David Moorcroft, with a 10km time of 28m 57s, while Allison Roe took the win for the women, with a time of 34m 11s. Both winners received a $1,500 prize. The race has continued to see world-class athletes joining in, such as Australian marathon legend Rob de Castella, cementing its status as one of the premier running events in the region.

Growing the Event, Growing the Community

The event has grown significantly since the first race in 1984, when it started with just 3,000 participants. Today, it’s a community celebration, with fun activities such as a “Have a Go Sports” area at the finish line, food trucks, and a prize-giving stage. The event also features inspiring presences from well-known Kiwi’s, such as Ian Jones, encouraging runners over the line.

About Harbour Sport

Harbour Sport Trust is a non-profit organisation based on the North Shore, focused on creating a healthy community through physical activity and sports. The organisation is grateful for the ongoing support from sponsors, which helps to ensure that the event continues to thrive and give back to the community in the form of sports equipment and a fun, accessible race for all.

Looking Ahead

As Harbour Sport Trust continues to celebrate 40 years of Shore to Shore, they are actively seeking grants and funding to ensure the future of the event and to continue supporting North Shore schools. The ongoing success of this event wouldn’t be possible without the generous contributions from local sponsors, including Harcourts Cooper & Co., the event's naming rights sponsor.

For more information about the event, to register, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.harboursport.co.nz or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @harbour_sport.

