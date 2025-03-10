Solomon Islands Earn Dominant Victory Over American Samoa

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Tonga Football Association

Looking to bounce back against American Samoa following a 1-0 defeat to hosts Tonga in their opening match, Solomon Islands dominated the early stages of the match, with Joy Toby’s speed making it tough for American Samoa’s defence.

Solomon Islands were rewarded for their pressure in the 26th minute, after being camped inside American Samoa’s half for most of the first quarter. Toby latched on to a fantastic through ball before unleashing a confident finish past goalkeeper Nathalia Toilolo.

Toby could have had a hattrick before the break but was denied by Toilolo, who kept her team out of trouble on several occasions.

Gertrude Oritaimae had the best chance of the half, put in on goal by a decisive pass from Toby, only for Toilolo to smother her effort to keep it at 1-0.

The Solomon Islands onslaught continued right from the whistle in the second-half, Toby produced a thumping strike from close range to score her second of the match.

Nine minutes later Toby completed her hat-trick, found in acres of space following a free-kick, and showed great composure to control the ball before unleashing a powerful strike into the left corner of the net.

Substitute Gracester Kini jumped in on the action when a poor clearance from American Samoa fell fortunately for her, and she raced away from defenders before sliding the ball past Toilolo.

With the victory already secured, Toby continued to have joy in front of goal, scoring her fourth and fifth of the match, before Kini added a seventh goal in stoppage time, to earn an emphatic victory for her team.

Solomon Islands’ hopes of qualifying for the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025 in Tahiti will rely on American Samoa beating hosts Tonga on Thursday.

Solomon Islands: 7 (Joy TOBY 26’, 55’, 64’, 77’, 82’; Gracester KINI 74’, 94’)

American Samoa: 0

HT: 1-0

