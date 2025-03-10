CareVets Scholarship Is Back!

The CareVets Scholarship is back – picture Andy Kruy

The 2025 CareVets Scholarship will hold a shootout day on March 31st at Hampton Downs which will include an assessment of abilities on and off the track.

The final driver selected at the end of the day will win use of a Toyota TR86 for the four rounds of the new series and along with that, the services of an experienced mechanic and engineer to make the race weekends as productive as possible for the winner. The driver will only be responsible for entry, running and any repair costs.

Applications for the 2025 CareVets Scholarship are now open and will close on Friday March 21st. Prospective drivers must provide a photo and a current Curriculum Vitae of their motorsport career to date.

Drivers must be a NZ passport holder, 25 or younger and entry will be limited to those who have competed only at grassroots level in categories such as karting, stock cars, speedway, club rallies and accredited MSNZ series which include the Mazda, BMW, Formula Ford and Formula First categories. Drivers must also hold a relevant current motorsport licence reflecting their participation in grassroots motorsport or be of the age that they are able to apply for the relevant motorsport licence.

All entries received by March 21st will be assessed by a judging panel and the top eight invited to attend the scholarship shootout day, for which there is a $500 entry fee.

Hampton Downs hosts the first round in May at the HRC Finale weekend. The drivers then race at Taupo International Motorsport Park as part of the Taupo Winter Series in June, before heading to Manfeild Circuit Amon for the third round in early July, then back to Taupo Motorsport Park in late July.

Submit your entry here - https://www.toyota.co.nz/toyota-racing/gr86-championship/carevets-scholarship-application/

2025 Toyota 86 Trophy Series

Rd1 9-10 May 2025 Hampton Downs - NZIGP Finale

Rd2 21-22 June 2025 Taupo Int. Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

Rd3 5-6 July 2025 Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon - Manfeild Winter Series

Rd4 26-27 July 2025 Taupo Int. Motorsport Park - Taupo Winter Series

