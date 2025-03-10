Rathkeale Takes Out Clash Of The Colleges And Feilding Takes Out The Shearing Champs
Rathkeale College had a clean sweep of senior and junior Clash of the Colleges Competition in Palmerston North, while Feilding High School won the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.
Clash of the Colleges is a fast-paced, Amazing Race-style competition, that gives students hands-on experience across different areas of the rural sector. In teams of four, students competed in 16 interactive modules in 90 minutes, all led by industry experts.
Agri Futures and NZ Rural Games spokesperson Daniel O’Regan said around 200 students from across the Mid-Central North Island competed in The Square for the Agri Futures Clash of the Colleges and North Island Secondary Shearing Championship.
Senior Team Awards:
1st: Team 70 Rathkeale College: Campbell Bunny, Hamish Bunny, Billy Smith, James Joblin.
2nd: Team 23 from Palmerston North Girl’s High School: Charlotte Askin, Tabitha Askin, Jess Fugle and Phoebe Mitchell
3rd: Team 172 Feilding High School: Ruby Thompson, Jaime Crofskey, Jessica Will, Holly McIntyre
Junior Team Awards:
1st: Team 55 from Rathkeale College: Louis Handyside, Lachie Bassett, Harvey Williams, Digby Tatham
2nd: Team 71 from Feilding High School: Liam Timothy, Angus Lingston, Wade McEwan and Lucas Robinson
3rd: Team 67 from Rathkeale College: Samuel Tosswell, Isaac Honeysett, Brody McGuinness and Jack Bennett
Gumboot Throwing Championship:
- Junior Girl: Emily McGuinn from Rathkeale College with a throw of 19.5m
- Junior Boy: Will Hogan from Palmerston North Boys’ High School with a throw of 31m
- Senior Girl: Renae Manen of Solway College with a throw of 26m
- Senior Boy: Aston Trotter From Palmerston North Boys’ High School with a throw of 31m
- Overall Team Winner: Rathkeale College Team 67: Samuel Tosswell, Isaac Honeysett, Brody McGuinness and Jack Bennett
Team Spirit Award: Solway College Team 6
North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships results:
- 1st Team: Feilding High School: Alex Wrenn, Mac Foreman, Harry Dickson, Cody Hall, Brenna Ratima and Jessice Will
- 2nd Team: Wairarapa College: Jack Heynes, Angus Monk, Harry Monk, Nick Donaldson, Sophie Humphreys and Georgia Buick.
- 3rd Team: Palmerston North Boys’ High School: Jacob Bird, Henry Speedy, Oliver Bambry, Wills Madden, Johnny Fowler and Harry Weir
- 1st Individual Quality Shearer: Mac Foreman from Feilding High School
- Best Wool Handler: Brenna Ratima from Feilding High School
Clash of the Colleges – Brought to You by Massey University and CEDA:
Modules include:
- Chainsaw Sharpening – Vertical Horizonz
- Fencing Tie-Off – Fencing Contractors NZ
- Sulky Race – Harness Racing Manawatu
- Arboriculture Course and Knot Tying – Arb Innovations & NZARB
- Digestion Identification – Massey University
- Apiary Setup – Land Based Training
- Handpiece Setup – Primary ITO
- Sheep Drenching – Totally Vets
- Tree Identification – Discover Forestry
- Break Fencing – Gallaghers
- Protecting Our Waterways – Horizons Regional Council
- Wool Marketing Attributes – Primary Ito and MPI On Farm Support
- Gumboot Throwing – NZ Boot Throwing Association
- Primary Equipment ID – Primary ITO
- Irrigation with RX Plastics
- CPR First Response with St Johns
This high-energy event was MC’d by Tangaroa Walker, the agri-edutainment creator behind Farm4Life, with more than 340,000 followers. The competition will be featured on TV3 with hosts Tia McDougall, Tangaroa Walker, and Mark Leishman at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 29th, with a repeat at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5th, 2025.