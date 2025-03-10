Rathkeale Takes Out Clash Of The Colleges And Feilding Takes Out The Shearing Champs

Rathkeale College had a clean sweep of senior and junior Clash of the Colleges Competition in Palmerston North, while Feilding High School won the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Clash of the Colleges is a fast-paced, Amazing Race-style competition, that gives students hands-on experience across different areas of the rural sector. In teams of four, students competed in 16 interactive modules in 90 minutes, all led by industry experts.

Agri Futures and NZ Rural Games spokesperson Daniel O’Regan said around 200 students from across the Mid-Central North Island competed in The Square for the Agri Futures Clash of the Colleges and North Island Secondary Shearing Championship.

Senior Team Awards:

1st: Team 70 Rathkeale College: Campbell Bunny, Hamish Bunny, Billy Smith, James Joblin.

2nd: Team 23 from Palmerston North Girl’s High School: Charlotte Askin, Tabitha Askin, Jess Fugle and Phoebe Mitchell

3rd: Team 172 Feilding High School: Ruby Thompson, Jaime Crofskey, Jessica Will, Holly McIntyre

Junior Team Awards:

1st: Team 55 from Rathkeale College: Louis Handyside, Lachie Bassett, Harvey Williams, Digby Tatham

2nd: Team 71 from Feilding High School: Liam Timothy, Angus Lingston, Wade McEwan and Lucas Robinson

3rd: Team 67 from Rathkeale College: Samuel Tosswell, Isaac Honeysett, Brody McGuinness and Jack Bennett

Gumboot Throwing Championship:

Junior Girl: Emily McGuinn from Rathkeale College with a throw of 19.5m

Junior Boy: Will Hogan from Palmerston North Boys' High School with a throw of 31m

Senior Girl: Renae Manen of Solway College with a throw of 26m

Senior Boy: Aston Trotter From Palmerston North Boys' High School with a throw of 31m

Overall Team Winner: Rathkeale College Team 67: Samuel Tosswell, Isaac Honeysett, Brody McGuinness and Jack Bennett

Team Spirit Award: Solway College Team 6

North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships results:

1st Team: Feilding High School: Alex Wrenn, Mac Foreman, Harry Dickson, Cody Hall, Brenna Ratima and Jessice Will

2nd Team: Wairarapa College: Jack Heynes, Angus Monk, Harry Monk, Nick Donaldson, Sophie Humphreys and Georgia Buick.

3rd Team: Palmerston North Boys' High School: Jacob Bird, Henry Speedy, Oliver Bambry, Wills Madden, Johnny Fowler and Harry Weir

1st Individual Quality Shearer: Mac Foreman from Feilding High School

Best Wool Handler: Brenna Ratima from Feilding High School

Clash of the Colleges – Brought to You by Massey University and CEDA:

Modules include:

Chainsaw Sharpening – Vertical Horizonz

Fencing Tie-Off – Fencing Contractors NZ

Sulky Race – Harness Racing Manawatu

Arboriculture Course and Knot Tying – Arb Innovations & NZARB

Digestion Identification – Massey University

Apiary Setup – Land Based Training

Handpiece Setup – Primary ITO

Sheep Drenching – Totally Vets

Tree Identification – Discover Forestry

Break Fencing – Gallaghers

Protecting Our Waterways – Horizons Regional Council

Wool Marketing Attributes – Primary Ito and MPI On Farm Support

Gumboot Throwing – NZ Boot Throwing Association

Primary Equipment ID – Primary ITO

Irrigation with RX Plastics

CPR First Response with St Johns

This high-energy event was MC’d by Tangaroa Walker, the agri-edutainment creator behind Farm4Life, with more than 340,000 followers. The competition will be featured on TV3 with hosts Tia McDougall, Tangaroa Walker, and Mark Leishman at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 29th, with a repeat at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5th, 2025.

