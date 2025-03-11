The Godfather Of Kiwi Comedy Once Again Strikes Gold

Photo/Supplied.

MEDIA RELEASE: Tuesday, March 11: The hilarious work of New Zealand’s most successful and popular playwright, Sir Roger Hall, is back – and so is one of his most beloved characters. This June, Auckland Theatre Company presents the Auckland premiere of End of Summer Time, as much an ode to Auckland as it is a coming-of-age story of senior life reinvention.

When retired cow cocky Dickie Hart and his wife Glenda make the move to the big smoke for an apartment in Takapuna, Dickie is convinced it’s the beginning of the end.

But Auckland has other plans for old grump Dickie, especially as he opens up and discovers the kindness of strangers. Between his screen-addicted grandkids, a flirtatious neighbour, and a deep dive into big-city bureaucracy (Body Corp, anyone?), he soon discovers that life doesn’t stop at 70—it just gets a lot more confusing.

Roger Hall’s sharp wit and signature comedic style shine in this highly relatable, one-man tour de force, brought to life by audience favourite Andrew Grainger (North by Northwest, Peter Pan). Under the direction of Hall veteran Alison Quigan QSM, End of Summer Time delivers the laughs, heart, and biting social satire that have made Hall New Zealand’s most successful playwright for over five decades.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rugby superfan Dickie Hart first appeared nearly 30 years ago in C’mon Black, and later in You Gotta Be Joking. Quigan describes the play as “a story by Aucklanders, for Aucklanders” and says, “Roger has given voice to an entire generation in a way that’s completely and hilariously relatable.”

Long-time Hall fans will revel in his latest offering, while newcomers will be delighted by his trademark intergenerational humour.

For tickets and further information, visit atc.co.nz.

Strictly limited season—don’t miss out!

“"Auckland! It’s crowded, expensive. Traffic’s terrible. All everyone thinks about is money. And they don’t even have a decent footie team. Auckland! Over my dead body."

“It’s a deal," Glenda says. ”

Watch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6sWBBHSz9c

Roger Hall’s End of Summer Time

17 June – 5 July 2025

ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

Tickets and info atc.co.nz or 09 309 3395

To ensure all audiences are welcome to come to see this work there is a $5 discount off standard ticket prices for Seniors, $20 access tickets for Relaxed, NZSL-Interpreted and Audio Described performances. Other ways to save include $30 tickets for under 30 year olds, supported by Europcar.

Duration: 1 hours & 40 minutes, including interval

Direction: Alison Quigan

Set & Costume Design: John Parker

Lighting Design: Phillip Dexter

Sound Design: Sean Lynch

Engine Room Assistant Director: Nī Dekkers-Reihana

Cast: Andrew Grainger

Advisory: Includes offensive language.

© Scoop Media

