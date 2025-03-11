Nightsong's Mr. Red Light: High Steaks At The Pie Shop Plays For One Night Only At The Herald Theatre

Image:Supplied

Nightsong’s award-winning high-octane thriller Mr. Red Light is delighted to open the iconic pie-shop for ONE last public performance on Sunday 30 March at the Herald Theatre, before packing its bags and heading off on tour overseas.

A pie shop. A botched robbery. Three very uncooperative hostages. The world’s worst police negotiator. And a man named Mr. Red Light, who seems to know more about his captives’ lives than should be possible. The unluckiest man in the world, Mr. Red Light is either a fool or a prophet. Regardless, he will remind you how wonderful life can be. Mr. Red Light is a fast-paced, wildly entertaining, and profoundly moving tale of luck, love, and the meaning of life.

Written by Carl Bland and directed by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland, Mr. Red Light is one of the funniest and most outrageously original New Zealand plays to hit the stage in years. This award-winning production has captivated audiences across New Zealand with its poetic language, sharp humour, and wildly theatrical slapstick.

“A bombastic tale that leaps between ideas and concepts in a maddening, tightly constructed 90-minute joyride.” – NZ Herald



“Theatricality at its finest. The kind of theatre that makes film look boring and turns first-time punters into lifelong patrons.” – Up Your Arts

“The beauty of the play is clear as it ventures into more serious issues like the meaning of life, peppered with jokes that are lapped up by the crowd right...” – Stuff



ONE LAST CHANCE TO SEE MR. RED LIGHT BEFORE HIS NEXT (MIS)ADVENTURE!

Featuring a brilliant cast, including the return of audience favourite Jennifer Ludlam, Mr. Red Light is a thrilling, surreal, and hilarious experience that has wowed audiences from Oamaru to Auckland. Don’t miss your last opportunity to catch this unforgettable show before it embarks on its Australian tour. This Auckland show has been made possible with the support from Auckland Live.

ONE PUBLIC PERFORMANCE

Herald Theatre, Auckland Live

Sunday 30 March at 6:00 PM

Tickets: $50-$75 plus booking fees

AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

27 June – HOTA, Gold Coast

2 – 5 July – Merrigong Theatre, Wollongong

9 – 12 July – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta, Sydney

Warning: Contains coarse language, scenes with a gun, and gunfire.

Duration: 85 minutes (no interval)

MR. RED LIGHT is waiting. The pie shop is open. Get your tickets now!

Written by Carl Bland and directed by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland Mr. Red Light was shortlisted for the Adam New Zealand Play Awards 2019.

About Nightsong

Nightsong is artistically led by Carl Bland and Ben Crowder, who have been collaborating on acclaimed productions for over 12 years. Their innovative New Zealand works are known for high production values, poetic storytelling, and an exhilarating mix of music, visual arts, illusion, and choreographed movement. Nightsong has received multiple Auckland Theatre Awards and the Chapman Tripp Award for Most Original Production. Previous productions include Te Pō, The Worm, Peter Pan, 360 and Head.

Mr Red Light was commissioned by New Zealand Festival and developed with the support of Auckland Live.

Auckland Live is the leader in performing arts, culture, entertainment, and events in Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau, and is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest performing arts organisation. Our iconic venues such as Aotea Centre, The Civic and public spaces including Aotea Square are our stages for presenting a programme of live arts and entertainment for the enjoyment and inspiration of Aucklanders and visitors, every day.

