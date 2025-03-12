Martin Added To Nuggets Roster For 2025 Season

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce the signing of Christian Martin for the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL) season.

Martin - a versatile forward known for his dynamic play and leadership on the court - attended Westlake Boys’ High School in Auckland and was a standout player, going on to be named in the Under 19 representative tournament All-Star Five. He then signed and played for the Franklin Bulls in the 2022 edition of the Sal’s NBL, where he made a significant impact.

Over the past two years, Martin has honed his skills overseas, gaining valuable experience and further developing his game.

Martin expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Otago Nuggets and be part of such a talented and dedicated team. I look forward to contributing to our success and bringing a Championship to Otago."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for the new addition.

"Christian is athletic and plays with great energy. He has shown a versatility that will be invaluable to our team as we strive for excellence this season."

Martin joins Joshua Aitcheson, Danyon Ashcroft, Matthew Bardsley, Donald Carey Jr, Patrick Freeman, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Jose Perez, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

Don’t miss a moment of the action this 2025 Sal’s NBL season – sign up for an Otago Nuggets Membership, here.

