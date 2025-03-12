UC And Boccia NZ Unite To Foster Paralympic Performance

In a new partnership with Boccia NZ, University of Canterbury students are championing accessibility, fostering community spirit and improving athletic skills.

From back left to right: UC Health Sciences Senior Lecturer Jackie Cowan, UC student Sarah Valintine, Trevor Jenkinson,and UC Master of Sport Science graduate Jacob Martin Seated in front: Boccia player Matthew Whiting who is setting his sights on the 2032 Paralympics. (Photo/Supplied)

Boccia, a precision ball sport specifically designed for athletes with cerebral palsy, is gaining popularity in New Zealand, not just as a competitive sport but as a symbol of inclusivity and empowerment.

Through a unique partnership with Boccia NZ, Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) has been furthering its mission of promoting accessibility, fostering community spirit, and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“Boccia is more than a sport – it’s a platform for breaking barriers,” says Senior Lecturer Jackie Cowan, who, along with a team of UC students, is working with a group to help Boccia NZ to prepare athletes for the 2032 Paralympics. The UC student team includes Sarah Valintine, Jacob Martin, Mackenzie Dempster, Akiyo Ellin, and technician Gavin Blackwell.

Played on an indoor court, Boccia is a unique sport where athletes aim to position leather balls as close as possible to a target ball, or jack. What sets it apart is the adaptability it offers – players can use their hands, feet, or assistive devices like a ramp to throw, kick, or roll the ball, making it a highly versatile and engaging sport.

“This game is unique because it’s not just about physical skill; it’s also about mental acuity,” explains Cowan. “Athletes must strategise, anticipate their opponent’s moves, and adapt their techniques – all of which create an engaging and challenging environment. It combines strategy, precision, and teamwork, making it accessible to individuals of all physical abilities. It’s inspiring to see how it levels the playing field for athletes and provides a sense of community and belonging.”

For many players, Boccia represents much more than competition – it’s a pathway to confidence and connection. This sentiment resonates with Matthew Whiting, one of New Zealand’s current Boccia stars who is setting his sights on the 2032 Paralympics.

“Matthew’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of Boccia,” says Cowan. “He’s not just competing; he’s inspiring others and showing what’s possible with determination, passion and the right support.”

UC students have been actively supporting the sport’s development. Among their contributions is their work with Whiting to refine his technique, work on strength and conditioning, and develop strategies for high-stakes competition.

“UC opened an entire lab space for us to work on improving Whiting’s performance. Our students have been assisting him with data analysis, strength and conditioning, and video feedback to optimise his performance,” says Dr Cowan. “It's incredible to see how their academic skills translate into real-world impact, directly supporting an athlete on his Paralympic journey.”

This collaboration empowers athletes and provides UC students with invaluable experience. “Working with Matthew has been eye-opening,” says Jacob Martin, who recently completed his Master of Sports Science degree at UC and worked with Whiting as strength and conditioning coach. “It’s a cool opportunity to get more eyes on a relatively niche sport.We have seen what we’ve done in a relatively short amount of time with Matt for him to be able to gain confidence in his ability again.”

One of the standout projects has been the development of educational resources for new players and coaches, which have been shared widely. These efforts are crucial for expanding Boccia’s reach and preparing athletes like Whiting for international competition.

“Boccia’s success relies heavily on community support,” says Sarah Valintine who is pursuing her Bachelor of Sport Coaching at UC. “The collaboration with UC has allowed us to amplify our message and reach more people than ever. Primarily a sport designed for people with cerebral palsy, the sport is being promoted and played in schools across New Zealand. The students bring fresh ideas and a genuine passion for inclusion, which has been transformative.”

“Boccia is not just a sport; it’s a lifeline for many individuals,” says Whiting. “The support I’ve received from UC and Boccia NZ has been pivotal in my journey. It’s not just about winning medals; it’s about showing the world what’s possible.”

Whiting says his journey has been challenging, but he will continue promoting the sport. “I am 69 and aim to participate in the 2032 Paralympic sport. Even if my health doesn’t allow me, I will be present in some capacity to promote the sport.”

UC and Boccia NZ remain committed to fostering the sport’s growth, with an eye toward the 2032 Paralympics as a milestone for New Zealand’s para-sport community. In every throw, every strategy, and every game, Boccia represents the resilience of the human spirit and the belief that everyone deserves a place on the court.

