Fiji 23 Player Squad Named For FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers Semi-Final Against New Zealand

Fiji coach Rob Sherman has trimmed his wider training squad from 27 to 23 ahead of next week’s FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers semi-final against New Zealand in Wellington.

Nabil Begg, Samuela Kautoga, Shivneel Sharma and Mohammed Shuiab Khan have returned home either due to injury or work related commitments.

The side has travelled this morning from their training camp base for the past 12 days in Auckland to Wellington where they will spend the next nine days fine tuning preparations for the March 21 encounter.

Sherman is happy with his side's preparation and the balance of his squad.

"So far, so good, still some ground to make up. Obviously, it's a big challenge, so we'll be working tirelessly on our game plan, as we work through the week, but so far, we've made progress, so that's a positive. I am happy with the final squad from the players available, eligible and fit." Sherman said.

The coach acknowledges the strength of Darren Bazeley’s All Whites squad which was named yesterday.

“The lads are playing at a very decent standard. Obviously, Chris (Wood) in the Premier League, and then they'll be playing at a high level. Ultimately, we know that it's a challenge.

‘We're playing a fully professional team, and therefore it's a big step up.” Sherman said.

But Sherman is clinging to any advantage he can get with many of the New Zealand players only arriving into camp a few days before the match while his squad has been in camp for several weeks.

“Absolutely, the sort of jetlag, etc I know they have, I think, at the most two days, but jetlag won't be a problem for us.”

