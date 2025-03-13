Business And Sport Team Up For Landmark Agreement

Sport Canterbury and Business Canterbury are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership to revolutionise the region’s play, active recreation and sport landscape.

This landmark Associate Membership agreement formalises Sport Canterbury's engagement of Business Canterbury to deliver comprehensive business support services and training throughout its Regional Sports Organisation (RSO) network in Canterbury.

During the three-year arrangement, support will be provided to RSOs through tailored professional learning and development, networking opportunities and specific human resource management support designed to grow and strengthen our Ōtautahi Christchurch-based organisations.

“We are immensely excited about this relationship with Business Canterbury, which we believe is the first of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Julyan Falloon, the Chief Executive of Sport Canterbury.

As a Regional Sports Trust, Sport Canterbury is dedicated to sport and physical activity across the Waitaha and Te Tai Poutini West Coast regions, aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of the community.

Falloon highlights the foundations leading to the relationship with Business Canterbury: “It started back in COVID lockdown, when I reached out to Business Canterbury for some support to help our sector’s business capability to navigate the pandemic’s challenges.

“That’s evolved over the recent months to embark on this new initiative that allows the business community to connect with and engage with our sector.

“What this relationship will allow us to do is to continue to improve the business capability of our sector and open opportunities for our leaders to connect the commercial world here in Canterbury.”

Aleading organisation supporting organisations in the Waitaha region, Business Canterbury offers many services including advocacy, networking and professional development to help the local economy thrive and grow.

Business Canterbury Chief Executive Leeann Watson says: "We are excited to partner with Sport Canterbury to support their mission of promoting sports and physical activity in our region.

“Canterbury's sport and recreation sector is a powerhouse of community engagement, but it’s long been under-supported in the business space. That’s changing.

“Together with Sport Canterbury, we’re bridging this gap by connecting RSOs with expert business advice, resources, and training, giving them the tools to grow, adapt, and confidently navigate change. This is a game-changer for the sector, and we're excited to be part of it.”

The agreement spans an initial three-year period, commencing on March 1 and concluding on March 31, 2027. A review of the agreement will be conducted to ensure the continued alignment of services with the needs of both organisations.

