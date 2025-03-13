Two Riders Chase The Perfect Season Record

And then there were two.

Avalon Lewis ruined her perfect win record when she crashed during the third round of the New Zealand Superbike Championship at Hampton Downs last weekend.

But two riders still have a chance of posting a perfect 12-race win record when the series winds up at Taupo this weekend.

Avalon's exit in the ProTwins TT race handed bragging rights in the Lewis household to husband Jake, who finished the weekend with a perfect nine-race win record over the opening three rounds.

His feat is matched by Aprilia rider Luke Ryder, who has dominated the SuperTwins category to such a degree that he actually secured the title last weekend.

Ryder goes into the final round at Taupo this Saturday and Sunday with a massive 99 point lead over Rob Edwards but keen to nail a maximum points haul.

Avalon's points loss last weekend means fellow Yamaha rider Billee Fuller has closed the gap to just 33 points.

Jake has a 50 point lead in Supersport 600 class, suggesting the Yamaha rider has tied up the title from Ducati-mounted Luca Durning.

Honda rider Mitch Rees has all but got his hands on the Superbike crown, heading Yamaha rider Alister Hoogenboezem by 68 points, with father Tony Rees on 154.

The sidecars title is far from decided. Michael Wolland and Vaughan Maine are still fizzing after their NZ TT win last weekend and are just 24 points in arrears of Phillip Law and Angus Ravenwood.

Though he has a 39-point lead, Nixon Frost can take nothing for granted in the Supersport 150 where Lincoln Wright will be ready to pounce on any mistake his rival makes.

There is likely to be a huge battle in the Superlites class this weekend as Karl Hooper fights back from earlier disappointments to close a 13-point gap to Tyler King.

Finally, expect nothing less than sheer aggression from the leading riders in the 300 Supersport Championship.

There are plenty of simmering tensions in the class and none of the top four – Cameron Leslie, Tyler King, Hamish Simpson and Haydn Fordyce – will be giving a centimetre.

The fuse for the final round of the StarInsure New Zealand Superbike Championship is lit on Saturday morning at Taupo with practice and qualifying, followed in the afternoon by race one for each class.

Every class will get two races on Sunday.

Once again, there is a track cruise for spectators who ride to the circuit, plus a barbecue and live music on Saturday night.

© Scoop Media

