Southland Documenting Our Heritage Winners Announced

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga partnered with the Invercargill City Libraries & Archive, to collect refreshed images of places on the New Zealand Heritage List Rārangi Kōrero in the region.

Winning photo in youth category, of Anderson House (List no. 385), taken by Jacob Wilkinson-Hall. (Photo/Supplied)

The winner of the adult category, Heather Cooper, took a stunning shot of the concrete footbridge in Otepuni Gardens. The winner of the youth category, Jacob Wilkinson-Hall, contributed a photo of Anderson House, designed by Cecil Wood.

Otago Southland Area Manager for Pouhere Taonga, Sarah Gallagher is thrilled with the quality of the entries this year. "It is gratifying to see beautiful images of historic places in Southland. Heritage places adapt and change in use over time, so new photos are key to capturing the journey of these significant places."

"Many thanks to all the entrants who took time to explore Rārangi Kōrero and then get out into their community with their cameras; I was particularly pleased to receive entries by young people this year."

There were also several highly commended entries: Kate Wills for her photo of the former Dee Street Hospital, David Dudfield for this image of Christ Church and Charmique Marmolo for her images of St Mary’s Basilica.

Winning photo in adult category, of footbridge in Otepuni Gardens (List no. 2464), taken by Heather Cooper. (Photo/Supplied)

Competition judge Rodney Adamson enjoyed looking over the entries. "I found it very interesting to see how other people photograph buildings and structures, and how they get the best angle to show off the main features and reveal how the building interacts with its environment. The winning image was taken at an angle not often seen, with all the main elements of the structure taken into consideration."

All the photos are on digital display at the Civic Theatre and Invercargill City Library during Southland Heritage Month. In addition to being added to Rārangi Kōrero online, Invercargill Archives will add the digital images to their collection.

