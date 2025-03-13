Tactix Coach Donna Wilkins Takes Aim At 2025 Season

Donna Wilkins (Photo by: Quality Antics)

Ahead of the 2025 season, VIP Frames and Trusses Tactix coach Donna Wilkins revealed she is targeting a top-3 finish, while predicting ‘new netball rules’ could bring on-court fireworks to delight supporters.

Wilkins has ‘raised the stakes’, setting her sights on a podium finish, while new rules are no distraction for new Tactix coach and former Silver Ferns Donna Wilkins who is shooting for a top-3 finish in the 2025 ANZ competition.

“We aren’t going out there to come second and with a short season we don’t have the luxury of easing into the season. Game one is crucial,” Wilkins said.

With the 2025 ANZ Premiership season reduced from 15 to 10 matches, there is pressure to get results early in the season, and Wilkins hopes supporters will be there for game one, and not wait to see how the team is performing.

“Game day support has the power to get us across the line, bums on stadium seats count especially for the tough games, with fewer at-home matches, you want to be there to see the action.”

On-court, Wilkins is bringing her wealth of netball and basketball experience to the season, and recent rule changes lend themselves to that.

Netball New Zealand unveiled a series of rule innovations for the 2025 ANZ Premiership, including the two-point, long range (3.5m) ‘super-shot’ introduced in the final five minutes of each quarter.

Supporters will recognise the super-shot from FAST5 Netball World Series, which when applied to seven-a-side netball, promises to showcase Tactix shooting and defence talent.

In the last two years, FAST5 was showcased in Christchurch with supporters delighting in the shorter game format, which kept match tempo high from the first centre-pass to the final whistle. “The tougher long shot means higher stakes for the players, but the crowd was on the edge of their seats during fast-five. When Martina landed that last-second shot, the crowd was electric!”

To connect head coaches with on-court play, coaches will now be permitted to stand in a designated space in front of their team’s bench.

Wilkins foresees using the coach’s box sparingly.

“If the players see me on my feet, I want it to boost play, not like in basketball where we see coaches barking orders at the players.”

“It will be interesting to see if the coaches use it – we are used to sitting. Basketball, we are always standing. I wont be getting in the box only for negative stuff, we want it to be a boost to the players.”

The 2025 ANZ Premiership season begins on May 10 with the The VIP Frames and Trusses Tactix taking on the Steel, in Christchurch, on May 11. 2025 Tactix Memberships are on sale now.

