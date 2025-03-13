Paving The Way For Future Excellence And Community Impact

Ngongotaha AFC, a football club renowned for its ambitious vision and forward-thinking leadership, is making waves in the regional sports scene with a series of transformative projects aimed at elevating the club's infrastructure and community outreach.

Under the dynamic leadership of Aaron Lawrence, Ngongotaha AFC has embarked on a journey to become the premier football club in the region. With goals set on purchasing new floodlights, turfing their field for year-round play, and modernising their clubrooms, the club is poised for remarkable growth.

(Photo/Supplied)

However, the current climate for gaining funding and sponsorship has proven to be challenging. This has motivated Ngongotaha AFC to adopt a more commercially savvy approach to securing sponsorships. In partnership with Get Sponsorship, the club has shifted its focus to providing real value to businesses, rather than simply asking for money.

Rather than relying on generic partnerships, the club focuses on understanding the core business objectives of their sponsors and developing tailored programs that deliver measurable results. This innovative strategy is designed to generate leads, engage staff, provide exclusive content, and drive sales, ensuring a greater return on investment for sponsors.

"The old days of simply asking for money and putting a brand's logo on something are dead," says Aaron Lawrence. "Businesses want to see real value and outcomes, and that's exactly what we're focused on delivering for our sponsors."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mike Wootton, CEO of Get Sponsorship, praises Ngongotaha AFC's unique approach: "Ngongotaha AFC is doing an incredible job of differentiating themselves from the more outdated approaches to sponsorship. They're genuinely creating highly valuable business partnerships that deliver incredible results for sponsors."

Beyond their impressive infrastructure and sponsorship initiatives, Ngongotaha AFC is making a significant impact on the community with their highly innovative Children First Programme (CR1). During their off season, the club organises bus services to pick up children from impoverished areas in Rotorua, providing them with access to professional football training, meals in partnership with I Love Soup, and transportation back home. This program aims to offer children from all walks of life a healthy outlet and the opportunity to join the club, steering them away from less desirable influences.

"Ideally, we want kids from all walks of life to get access to football and give them a healthy outlet, in the hopes they choose to join our club, rather than some of the other less desirable gangs out there," says Aaron Lawrence.

(Photo/Supplied)

Additionally, Ngongotaha AFC hosts Community Days that draw 800-1000 people to the club. During these events, attendees have the opportunity to pick up free food, clothing, and toys while enjoying football activities for the kids. These Community Days embody the club's commitment to supporting and uplifting the community, fostering a sense of togetherness, and providing essential resources to those in need.

Ngongotaha AFC's motivation for delivering on strategic outcomes for their sponsors is rooted in their commitment to funding impactful programs like the Children First Programme and Community Days while also working towards essential club improvements.

© Scoop Media

