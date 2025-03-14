New Integrity Code Welcomed By Sport And Recreation Sector

The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission) is pleased to announce Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation (Integrity Code) is now in force.

The purpose of the Integrity Code is to create safer and fairer environments in sport and recreation by setting consistent standards that benefit everyone, from athletes and coaches to administrators, officials and volunteers.

Rebecca Rolls, Commission Chief Executive, is looking forward to working with the sector to prevent harm to participants and ensure competitions are fair.

"This is an exciting milestone for us at the Commission, but more importantly it’s a significant milestone for the sport and recreation community. We now have a tool in place that will lift standards at all levels – from community clubs and programmes through to elite sport – and create more positive experiences. Everyone involved in sport and recreation deserves to be safe from harm, and we are ready to support organisations to make positive changes.”

Sport and recreation leaders and organisations are also looking forward to seeing the Integrity Code adopted across their sector.

DJ Forbes, General Manager of the Athlete Leaders Network and former All Blacks Sevens captain, says the Integrity Code will have a positive impact for athletes. “We’re focused on empowering and educating athlete leaders across many different sports to drive change in their own organisations. Athletes can face a lot of pressures, and having the Commission drive positive change at an organisational level, putting strong systems in place, aligns with us as we aim to improve athlete experiences from the bottom up.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We want to level the playing field, and not all sports we work alongside have the same access to resources and support. We see the Integrity Code as a way to put more consistent safety measures in place and create a sector-wide layer of protection.”

Sarah Murray, CEO of Recreation Aotearoa, was part of the independent Integrity Transition Committee in 2022. She says; “Integrity is just as important in recreation settings as it is in formal sporting environments. Our young people participate in physical activity in a wide variety of ways. From mountain biking programmes to skate lessons to after-school youth development programmes, kids are out there doing all sorts of activities, supported by a wide range of organisations. It’s critical that they are safe and well cared for in all these spaces.

“We hope that all sport and recreation providers see the value in this approach and in embracing and adopting the Integrity Code, so that they can keep themselves and the young people in their care safe.”

The Integrity Code can be voluntarily adopted by sport and recreation organisations across the country, and the Commission wants to see organisations sign up because they recognise it is the right thing to do.

Commission board chair Don Mackinnon says; “Several reviews in recent years have highlighted the need to put fairness and participant safety at the core of how our sector operates, and the Integrity Code represents a crucial step forward toward achieving this. The Commission will be working to support organisations seeking to adopt by providing the resources, education and guidance they need to meet the minimum integrity standards.”

The Integrity Code minimum standards are designed to prevent unacceptable behaviour, including bullying, child abuse, sexual harm, discrimination and match-fixing. Core obligations for sport and recreation organisations that adopt are set out as six minimum standards, they must:

prohibit the behaviours that are a threat to integrity

proactively safeguard children, young people and adults at risk

implement an effective and fair dispute resolution process in relation to threats to integrity

notify the Commission of issues of serious concern

cooperate with the Commission in relation to dispute resolution, investigations, and monitoring activity, and

provide information to members about the Integrity Code.

In addition to policy templates, education resources, and helpful checklists, organisations bound by the Integrity Code will have access to more of the investigative and disciplinary functions the Commission can provide.

Read the Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation and supporting materials (including a guide to the adoption process) > sportintegrity.nz/the-integrity-code

About the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission)

The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (the Commission) exists to safeguard integrity in sport and recreation across Aotearoa New Zealand. It delivers anti-doping functions as Aotearoa New Zealand’s national anti-doping organisation, this was previously delivered by Drug Free Sport New Zealand.

The Commission is an independent Crown entity established under the Integrity Sport and Recreation Act 2023. The Act charges the Commission with the responsibility to prevent and address threats to integrity in sport and recreation, and to promote trust and confidence in integrity within the sport and recreation sectors. The Commission operates independently. It is funded through Vote Sport and Recreation and the Minister for Sport and Recreation is the responsible Minister.

People, organisations, and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand provided feedback on the draft Integrity Code from 2022 through to wide public consultation in 2024. Engagement with a range of community groups and athlete representatives ensured the Integrity Code reflects diverse needs.

© Scoop Media

