Lola Announces Debut EP 'Outside World'; Drops The EP’s Third Single, ‘Above’

Cover Artwork Desigm by George Turner | Photography by JJ Farry (Image/Supplied)

Lola’s self-produced debut EP, Outside World, out April 11, blends electronic textures with organic warmth to explore grief, spirituality, and the spaces between what is seen and felt.

Premiered on 95bFM by Half Queen, Lola unveils ‘Above,’ the latest single from the project, a conceptual counterpart to the EP’s first release, ‘Under.’ While the latter captures a sense of being trapped beneath one’s dreams, the former shifts that perspective—stepping outside your physical body to observe your thoughts from a higher vantage point, from above. The track layers church choirs, nocturne analogue synths, and aching swells of violin. "It’s about reaching a place of calm and openness," Lola explains. "Where you step outside your body—not in a dissociative way, but in a way that allows you to see yourself as you truly are."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Lola’s production is deeply informed by her upbringing. Raised in transit—her parents met on an Indian mountain and chose travel over tradition—she grew up listening to the musicality of the Middle East and Southern Spain, while the memory of her father’s classical pianism narrated her childhood. From an early age, Lola was drawn to landscapes far beyond the Western canon, and that sense of movement and adventure is woven into her work. Each track is crafted with deliberate intention—choir chants to evoke spirituality, ancient scales to transcend language, and instrumentation that paints scenes as vividly as a film score.

On Outside World, these diverse influences merge to create a strikingly assured statement. Organic and electronic sounds intertwine, with Andalusian folk blended with contemporary production, trip-hop influences, and the richness of live instrumentation. This is music that transports, drawing listeners away from their inner worlds as a momentary escape.

“The EP is about the world we can feel if we tap into it, but can’t always perceive,” Lola explains. “We carry around our inner world, a voice that is constantly shifting and evolving. I had to reconcile my own inward grief of losing my father and find a pathway to connect with something beyond the immediate reality of that loss—something spiritual, but not in a religious sense. It’s through this access to the ‘outside’ that I’ve found meaning and comfort. In my outside world beyond physical comprehension; one that can be felt.”

With Outside World, Lola presents her vision: contemporary music that is as visual as it is sonic—where sound evokes places, memories, emotions, and something just beyond reach.

© Scoop Media

