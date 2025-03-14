Singer-songwriter Lachie Hayes Delivers Ode To The Miserable Discontents With New Single ‘S.O.B.’

Following on from his captivating and haunting track ‘This River’ released last November, ‘S.O.B.’ is also an evocative tune, with his sound and his lyrics echoing the stark poeticism found in old Western movies—tales of outlaws forced by necessity to challenge the very society that created them.

Written in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns, ‘S.O.B.’ explores the ways people, once close friends, turned into bitter enemies—fuelled by misinformation, fear, and a deepening sense of mistrust. During this time, public conversations played out online, exposing raw anger, fractured relationships, and the desperate search for connection in a world that felt increasingly alienating.

The song’s central character is lost in this landscape—troubled, angry, and searching for belonging. A man who means no harm but finds himself unable to make peace with those around him. Walking the cold streets of Aotearoa, he turns to social media, a place where voices echo his concern but understanding is scarce. Here, he lashes out, burning bridges and finding solace in dangerous company, further feeding his fractured mind.

Says Lachie: “’S.O.B.’ is a lament, it's about the consequences of isolation in an age of hyper-connectivity. It’s about the people we avoid, but also the ones we can’t ignore - it's about raggedy looking, lonesome hearted, evil sons of bitches. —the ones who slip through the cracks, finding community in the darkest corners of the world."

A life shaped by a windswept upbringing on a hill country sheep farm, by family, friends, drinks and old classic western movies, Lachie’s songs take you through a journey of colourful losers, drunken brawlers and romantic crooners. His music is a collision of place and story, emerging as a new wave of alt-country.

Singing songs borne from the wild and desolate landscapes and uniquely gritty characters of Aotearoa’s deep south, Lachie draws inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, Robert Johnson, and Muddy Waters. In Lachie's universe, Clint Eastwood meets Bob Dylan; chords strike with intention, lyrics cry in defiance.

With roots in Tokanui, a small, resilient community in Eastern Southland Lachie’s is a sound that has been simmering below the surface, deeply rooted in family heritage with a lineage steeped in musical tradition stretching back to his great-grandparents. It's from this profound musical background and the unique landscape of his upbringing that Lachie draws his strength and inspiration.

Hayes recorded his new album at MASSAV Studios, with revered music luminary DELANEY DAVIDSON at the helm, producing. On hearing these recordings, Southland label MASSAV Records was launched to sign Hayes as the first artist on their roster, marking an exciting achievement for this award-winning songwriter.

The release of his debut album, 2018’s WHERE THE SHADOWS HANG garnered widespread acclaim and saw him scoop multiple accolades at the 2018 Southland Entertainment Awards, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and the coveted Southland Entertainer of the Year.

Lachie's rise in the music scene has been a journey marked by authenticity and grassroots growth, and he has performed alongside many renowned local artists, making his mark amongst his peers by delivering his authentic take on alt-country folk-infused blues.

On stage, he is not just a musician but a storyteller; a gifted multi-instrumentalist performer who embodies the rhythm, grit, and nuance that captivates audiences. Lachie is set to capture a much wider audience so listen out for his new album SUBSATELLITE due out in May 2025!

