Ichiko Aoba (Japan) Announces Auckland Show

Pre-sale tickets - 12PM, Friday 14 March

General tickets - 10AM, Monday 17 March

Fans of ethereal, cinematic songs, rejoice. Banished Music and Strange News Touring are elated to announce a very special one-off performance from Japanese folk singer, composer, and dream weaver Ichiko Aoba, Tuesday 3 June at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre.

For fifteen years, Ichiko has been honing her gentle craft, steadily building an adoring fan base across the world with a series of increasingly lush and transportive albums. Her 2020 album Windswept Adan was Ichiko’s first to be released outside of Japan, and won her a new legion of dedicated fans. Now, with the release of her extraordinary new album Luminescent Creatures, more people than ever are immersing themselves in the diaphanous dream world Ichiko Aoba creates with her music.

“Nurturing music for bleak times” - The Observer

Ichiko’s music inspires a devotion seldom seen in modern music. Whether through her collaborations with the likes of Haruomi Hosono, Mac DeMarco, Weyes Blood, or the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, via her prominent presence on the soundtrack to the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, or even through her enchanting clips on Instagram and Tik Tok, those who discover Ichiko Aoba inevitably take her songs to heart.

Audiences are in for an intimate, truly magical experience when Ichiko Aoba descends upon Tāmaki Makaurau this June. This is the show we’ve been waiting for.

“Music incomparable to anything else, beautiful and eternal” - Beats Per Minute

