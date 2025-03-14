Fin Rah Zel Share Ethereal Pop Ballad With New Single ‘Night Sky’

With their latest tune, gorgeous pop ballad ‘NIGHT SKY’, Brian and the boys reveal a transcendent and comforting jam that is all about care of self and feeling grateful for all that you have.

(Photo/Supplied)

A stripped back warm song with a gentle pace and light, airy vibe, ‘Night Sky’ offers the listener comfort in its stillness as it wraps your ears in a sweet, harmonious hug. It’s a good vibe conscious tune, all about letting go of that which no longer serves you, being present to yourself, living in the moment, and stepping out into the unknown while totally trusting in the process.

It’s in moments such as these that lead singer Brian Norton urges people to take a moment to be still, breathe in deep, and consider the big picture – and the perfect back-drop to this scenario is to take comfort in the night sky.

Says Brian: “I’ve always liked stepping outside in the late hours of the night, taking a deep breath, and appreciating the vast night sky. It’s easy to just be stuck in the day to day grind and forget that there is always something to be grateful for. Looking up there also makes me reflect on people who have passed on and I often think that they are looking down just wanting me to do my best, and not sweat the small stuff.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Written and recorded with the talented Sam Johnson at local music production hub Rhythm Ace Studio, Oakura, and mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG, ‘Night Sky’ is a sweetly balanced tune.

“We had such a blast writing and recording this track. Once we came up with that dreamy falsetto chorus, we knew we had a nostalgic banger in our hands. We used a 1973 Fender Rhodes, Telecaster, and mid-2000’s Gibson acoustic to help balance this modern track with soulful roots”, explains Brian.

No stranger to delivering numbers that tug at the heart-strings, Fin Rah Zel are a band that consistently reach deep within to compose songs that hit all the feels, full of gentle, heartfelt grooves and warm-hearted uplifting messages of connection, love and hope. Music that is medicine for the soul!

© Scoop Media

