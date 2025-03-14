SkyTower Celebrates FIFA Club World Cup™ Showcase

(Left to Right) Angus Kilkolly, Myer Bevan, Mario Ilich, Adam Mitchell, Gerard Garriga. PHOTO CREDIT: www.phototek.co.nz (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland City FC and SkyCity Auckland successfully hosted an unforgettable FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy showcase at the iconic Sky Tower, marking a milestone moment for football in New Zealand.

Hundreds of fans gathered to witness football’s most prestigious club trophy up close, celebrating Auckland City FC’s qualification for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup™ USA 2025. The event provided a rare opportunity for media to meet members of the Auckland City FC squad, and share in the excitement as the club prepares to take on the world’s elite teams.

Auckland City FC Chairperson, Ivan Vuksich, reflected on the success of the event, stating:

“This was a truly special occasion for Auckland City FC and New Zealand football. Seeing the community come together to celebrate our club’s journey was inspiring. The FIFA Club World Cup™ represents the highest level of club football, and we are proud to have shared this moment with our fans.”

The Sky Tower, one of Auckland’s most recognisable landmarks, provided a stunning backdrop for the event, symbolising the heights Auckland City FC aims to reach on the world stage and served as a powerful reminder of the growth and potential of football in New Zealand, with Auckland City FC leading the charge.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With the FIFA Club World Cup™ USA 2025 on the horizon, Auckland City FC is now focused on making New Zealand proud on football’s biggest stage. The club extends its gratitude to SkyCity Auckland and all the fans who made the event a resounding success.

The next event of the FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour takes place at Mount Roskill Intermediate where a Whakatau will take place honouring the club's achievement of qualification for FIFA's global showpiece and the arrival of the impressive FIFA Club World Cup™ itself connecting the club, school and project in one place on Friday afternoon.

For further inquiries, please contact the club at: media@aucklandcityfc.com.

© Scoop Media

