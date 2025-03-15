Myer Bevan Seals Last-Gasp Win For Nine-player Auckland City FC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - A goal nine minutes into additional time by former All Whites striker Myer Bevan helped Auckland City FC defeat Tauranga City FC 2-1 in the opening round of the Northern League, despite playing the second half with nine men.

The visitors took a shock lead when Liam Molloy nipped between goalkeeper Nathan Garrow and the City defence to slot into an empty net to give the travelling support a massive lift.

Skipper Mario Ilich levelled on the hour mark when he steered a corner home with a deft header at Ryan Foord's near post only for more drama to unfold five minutes later when defender Adam Mitchell was dismissed for violent conduct. Things went from bad to worse for City when substitute Tong Zhou was also sent off, his offence for serious foul play.

The Bay of Plenty side were unable to make their strength in numbers count, however, and conceded in the 99th minute when Nathan Lobo crossed for Bevan whose first shot hit the upright before the former All Whites striker drilled home into an empty net to seal the winner and secure victory on the opening day of the season.

Paul Posa, who made his second debut as head coach after last occupying the role in 2010, said: "We showed a lot of character and resilience to come back after the two red cards. To win was the most important thing on what was a special day for the club."

FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Farewells Kiwitea Street

Making the day even more special was the presence of the FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy making its final appearance at Kiwitea Street after a whirlwind three day tour that took in Ngati Whatua Orakei powhiri, a whakatau at Mount Roskill Intermediate, a journey up SkyTower to witness sunrise, and a sunset media opportunity on Friday.

The trophy also made a whistle-stop visit for a traditional steak dinner evening at the club's headquarters at Kiwitea Street on Thursday.

Club chairperson Ivan Vukisch was delighted with how well the visit went: "The FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour has been an outstanding success and we express our gratitude to FIFA for trusting us with the responsibility of hosting it at our home.

"It is also important that we thank all of our partners and community partners like Ngati Whatua Orakei, Mount Roskill Intermediate School, SkyTower and also club member Mark Todd who opened his home for a unique photo opportunity with the trophy."

Player Milestones

It was also a day of player milestones, Michael Den Heijer made his 100th appearance for Auckland City FC, while Dylan Connolly, Otto Ingham, Haris Zeb and David Yoo all made their competitive debuts. Matt Ellis and Jordan Vale all made their first appearances of their second spell with the club. For Nikko Boxall, it was his third.

U-23 and Futsal Results

The Futsal Navy Blues had a mixed day after losing 0-2 to Southern United after En Watanabe and Joao Paulo Dias goals gave the southern a backs-to-the-wall victory. The Futsal Navy Blues redeemed themselves with a dramatic 5-5 draw with Palmerston North Marist.

PN Marist led 3-0 until goals by Jafar Ali and Oban Hawkins cut the deficit. Gavin Hoy restored the Palmerstonians lead with a treble to make it 5-3. With time running out goals by Denny Twigg and brother Sam Twigg ensured a share of the spoils in a ten-goal thriller.

Tauranga City FC U-23 enjoyed a 3-0 win over Auckland City FC U-23 at the Croatian Cultural Society in head coach Daewook Kim’s debut in his new role.

The club's next match is at Croatian Cultural Society against West Coast Rangers on Tuesday 18 March, kick-off at 7.30pm NZST.

