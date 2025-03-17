WOMAD Aotearoa Wraps Up Another Successful Festival With 12,000 Daily Festival Attendees

Talisk Performing on the WOMAD Gables Stage, Saturday Afternoon. (Photo/ Thomas Busby)

WOMAD Aotearoa has once again exceeded expectations, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of cultural diversity and musical excellence. This year, the festival celebrated another remarkable turnout, drawing over 12,000 attendees daily, who immersed themselves in a vibrant mix of global sounds and culture.

What makes WOMAD festival truly special is its perfect balance of consistency and innovation – every year, it greets you with the same familiar, laid-back atmosphere, yet always delights with subtle upgrades and new surprises, ensuring each experience feels fresh and exciting and full of the WOMAD aroha.

The 22nd edition of WOMAD at Bowl of Brooklands, Brooklands Park, New Plymouth, Taranaki didn’t disappoint – it was an unforgettable weekend, bursting with an eclectic mix of 45 international and local performances across four unique music stages. 2025 marked the debut of the Tui Stage, which showcased eight talented local DJs and producers providing an engaging and vibrant space for WOMAD’s youth and beyond.

WOMAD Aotearoa Programmer, Emere Wano, says, "The Tui Stage is a celebration of Aotearoa's dynamic and diverse electronic scene, offering a platform for local DJs and producers to shine and connect with a vibrant, new audience—and for us to connect with them. What a special addition to the festival!"

As RNZ reported “Local DJ Poppa Jax, who commanded the space with her infectious energy. “I’ve got a little something for everyone”, she said earlier, and went on to provide just that.”

The incredible 2025 lineup spanned diverse musical genres and cultures, blending traditional and contemporary sounds from around the world. Festivalgoers were transported from the pulsing beats of Palestinian Shamstep to the hypnotic sway of Australia’s Cumbia Oceanica, the fiery rhythms of Cuban Latin jazz, and the raw energy of Serbian Balkan rock. West African voodoo grooves met the soulful pulse of reggae and dancehall from Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, while Irish electronic pop, Indian classical mastery, and Scottish folk brought their energy. Closer to home, the lineup featured an eclectic mix of indie rock, soulful Māori-Samoan R&B, and galactic funk—proof that Aotearoa’s own talent stands proudly alongside the world’s best. WOMAD 2025 was a true celebration of music without borders, spotlighting trailblazing artists and genre pioneers redefining the soundscape for a global audience.

“There’s so much to hear, eat, and experience at WOMAD, it can initially feel like sensory overload," wrote RNZ. "But let yourself get swept up in it, and the feeling you’re left with is one of solidarity.”

Beyond the music, WOMAD Aotearoa provided a vibrant cultural experience across another four exceptional stages nestled in the natural nooks of the festival site. Attendees explored the intersection of culture and technology through talks at the World of Words and OMV STEAM Lab, and enjoyed cooking demonstrations at Taste The World. Te Paepae highlighted Māori culture and hosted engaging hands-on workshops, while Kidzone offered a fun space for younger festival-goers. The Global Village featured more than 100 stalls, offering a variety of food, fashion, art, and unique treasures from across the globe.

WOMAD 2025 Bowl Stage (Photo/ Fede Pagola)

The success of WOMAD Aotearoa is driven by the dedication of over 500 volunteers and more than 1,000 staff members. The festival required 17 kilometers of fencing, 7 kilometers of cabling, and 382 lighting fixtures connected by 4 kilometers of cabling. It featured 106 Angus Watt flags, secured by 318 Waratahs, and 120 flushable toilets to ensure attendee comfort and safety. The festival recycled or composted over 70% of its 23,060kg of waste and provided 18 TSB Wai Water fountains offering free drinking water, all working towards a zero-waste future. A team spent 14 days preparing the venue and another five days restoring the site to its natural state after the event.

Suzanne Porter, CEO of NZ's WOMAD partner, TAFT, and Event Director of WOMAD Aotearoa, reflected on this year's festival with pride, stating, "We are beyond thrilled with the success of WOMAD Aotearoa 2025. It’s incredible to see the festival continue to evolve while maintaining its spirit of cultural diversity and inclusivity. The energy of our festivalgoers, the talent of our performers, and the unwavering commitment of our volunteers and staff have made this year truly unforgettable. WOMAD has once again proven that music, art, and culture have the power to bring people together in ways that inspire and uplift."

Notes:

WOMAD THE FESTIVAL

WOMAD: World of Music, Arts and Dance, the internationally established festival, brings together artists from all over the globe. The central aim of the WOMAD festival is to celebrate the world's many forms of music, arts and dance.

As an organisation, WOMAD now works in many different ways. Still, the aims are always the same - at festivals, performance events, recorded releases, and through educational projects, WOMAD aims to excite, inform, and create awareness of the worth and potential of a multicultural society.

WOMAD Aotearoa is part of a festival family that has seen over three hundred festivals worldwide, with over ten thousand artists performing across six continents to an audience of millions over the past four decades. WOMAD UK has celebrated 40 years, WOMADelaide has celebrated 30 years, and 2025 will see WOMAD Aotearoa celebrate the 22nd anniversary of WOMAD Aotearoa at the award-winning Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park in New Plymouth.

First presented in Taranaki in 2003, over its 20 years, WOMAD Aotearoa has presented over 500 acts and 1500 performers from 95 countries, the festival has had 150,000 visitors through its gates and generated over 100 million dollars for the local economy.

The festival's success could not have occurred without the long-term support of Event Partner TSB whose continuous commitment has strengthened Taranaki's position as the home of WOMAD.

WOMAD Aotearoa is also fortunate to have Programme Partners, Tui Ora, BOON, OMV, Taranaki Offshore Partnership, and several Media Partners and Event Supporters, allowing the festival to present a world-class event to the people of Aotearoa.

