Kroef Narrowly Outpaces Collinson In A Teretonga Thriller

Wih all drivers pushing to the limit there were numous off- track incidents (Photo/@dillonphotonz)

During a hectic weekend that delivered increased track time for the UDC V8 Utes, Brad Kroef emerged the Round Four winner, narrowly outclassing Glen Collinson - both driving Ford FG Utes. Yet throughout the field across the four races, the racing was highlighted by numerous intense battles in one of the closest weekends of racing so far.

After Saturday’s racing saw Brad Kroef on pole, the first race win went to Glen Collinson, with Brad back in 4th. So Sunday’s action would be the decider.

Race Two was a reverse grid format. Glen and Brad started near the back, yet it was Brad who emerged the winner ahead of Blair Gribble-Bowring. Glen Collinson made early contact with Phill Ross deflating a tyre and softening his pace. Yet the race was also marked by numerous incidents, as throughout the 12-ute field, the drivers were giving it everything. After the dust settled, Blair Gribble-Bowring trailed Brad by just 1.248 seconds at the finish. Further back, utes veteran Simon Ussher and Greg Kroef were separated by just 0.8 of a second. Rookie Dave Robb in 6th held a slim 1.1 second advantage over Bruce McRae. In the process, there were off-track excursions for Paul Fougere, Simon Ussher & Daniel Ludlam giving the circuit a liberal dusting of Southland sand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Race Three was a more conventional format, with the fastest utes up front and everything to race for. Brad Kroef led for several laps with Glen Collinson clinging to his tailgate. Brad kept his position until a rare mid-race transgression saw him run wide on the final turn letting Glen through for the lead. At the finish, Glen won by a slender 0.306 of a second over Brad, such was the intensity of their dogfight. Late call-up Jake Stoneman driving Monty’s Trade Depot Holden completed the podium for 3rd.

So it would all come down to Race Four, where a ‘marble draw’ decided grid positions. The unique format put Phill Ross up front ahead of a steadily-improving Blair Gribble-Bowring followed by Glen Collinson. While Phill held his nerve and the lead, Blair’s engine let go mid-race rendering him a non-finisher. Meanwhile the luck of the marble draw put Brad Kroef back in 6th yet with his relentless driving he worked his way up to 3nd by race’s end, just seconds behind Glen Collinson. Further back, Geoff Spencer leapt from 10th to 5th, in another solid drive. The intense racing would prove too much for some of the utes with Blair’s engine not the only casualty. The Napa Auto Parts Holden of Paul Fougere developed a diff oil leak rendering him another non-finisher.

Brad Kroef was all smiles arter his Round 4 win (Photo/@dillonphotonz)

Fortunately, the action-filled Southern Thunder weekend was enjoyed trackside by a huge 130+ contingent of UDC Finance guests along with a healthy turnout of Southland race fans. Now, after the long drive back to the North Island, attention turns to the final showdown at Hampton Downs in May.

© Scoop Media

