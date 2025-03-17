"Melody, Harmony, & Fire" With Award Winning Countertenor Austin Haynes

Discover the magic of Neapolitan baroque music. Bursting with melodic invention and delivered with the utmost passion, NZ Barok’s electrifying strings are coupled with the opulent vocal acrobatics of award-winning countertenor Austin Haynes in this unforgettable musical journey.

Featuring music by rarely heard composers such as Porpora, Durante, Broschi, Sarro and the more familiar Scarlatti, NZ Barok deliver the delights of Neapolitan late-baroque to New Zealand audiences in this very special concert series. The Neapolitan school of music dominated the entire musical scene in Europe during the baroque period. Although the Neapolitan masters laid the foundation for classical music and produced some of the most beautiful music ever written, only a fraction of their masterpieces are known and performed today. NZ Barok is committed to bringing this music to life, using historic instruments and playing styles.

Programme:

Johann Adolf Hasse Overture to Artaserse , 1760 Naples version

Overture to , 1760 Naples version Riccardo Broschi Idaspe “Ombra fedele anch’io”

“Ombra fedele anch’io” Nicola Antonio Porpora Il trionfo di Camilla “Va per le vene il sangue”

“Va per le vene il sangue” Domenico Scarlatti Sinfonia a tre

Sinfonia a tre Nicola Antonio Porpora Polifemo “Alto Giove”

“Alto Giove” Nicola Antonio Porpora Germanico in Germania “Qual turbine che scende”

“Qual turbine che scende” Francesco Durante Concerto for strings in A Major

Concerto for strings in A Major Domenico Sarro Missa in F major : Laudamus te

: Laudamus te Charles Avison after Domenico Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No.6 in D major mvt 1 & 2

mvt 1 & 2 Nicola Antonio Porpora Salve Regina in F

NZ Barok, a collective of baroque specialists from across New Zealand, will transport you to the 18th century with their authentic instruments and period playing styles. Renowned for their committed, passionate, and cohesive playing, NZ Barok has received acclaim for their performances as a “sound-fest par excellence”.

NZ Barok thanks Dame Jenny Gibbs and Friends of NZ Barok for their support.

Austin Haynes (Photo/Supplied)

Austin Haynes is a countertenor, poet, translator and researcher originally from Kā Muriwai/Arrowtown. In 2019 he moved to Oxford to study a BA and a Masters in medieval and renaissance literature. Austin made his professional opera debut as Liang Shanbo in Richard Mills’ The Butterfly Lovers in Singapore 2023 and other recent roles have included Aeneas in Pepusch’s Death of Dido, Purcell’s ‘Spirit’ and ‘Cold Genius’ and Nyukhin (Hogarth, The Evils of Tobacco). In Australia Austin has soloed with the Brandenburg Orchestra and the Evergreen Ensemble, and in the UK he has soloed with Instruments of Time and Truth, the Oxford Bach Soloists, New Chamber Opera.

He won the 2022 Herald Sun Aria competition in Melbourne and also won the 2022 City of Kingston Aria from Grand Opera prize. In 2024, he came third in the Lexus Song Quest. He was a finalist in the 2024 NZ Aria and won the first prizes for Māori Song and Oratorio.

Austin is also a poet and translator and he writes in both English and Te Reo. He is a Wellington Doctoral Scholar at the University of Wellington where he researches the history of translation between English and Māori in Aotearoa’s song, poetry, and literature

Miranda Hutton (Photo/Supplied)

Miranda Hutton is one of New Zealand’s leading early music specialists. Initially inspired to learn the baroque violin by Graham McPhail, Miranda continued her studies with Ryo Terakado and the leading lights of the Dutch early music movement in The Netherlands. Highlights include recording several CDs with the New Dutch Academy and winning first prize with her classical period quartet at a competition in Mannheim.

Miranda returned to New Zealand in 2009 and has divided her time between performing in NZ and Australia. 2025 sees Miranda taking over as sole artistic director of NZ Barok.

Notes:

When: Friday 2 May 7.30pm, Saturday 3 May 2.00pm, Saturday 3 May 7.30pm

Where: St.Luke's Church, 130 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland

