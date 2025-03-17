'In The Green' Blooms In Wellington

Southern Hemisphere Premiere in Wellington, New Zealand - Prepare to be transported to the 12th century as Cyclorama Productions NZ brings the critically acclaimed musical "In the Green" to the stage of BATS Theatre. This captivating production marks the Southern Hemisphere premiere of Grace McLean's avant-garde work, running from April 15th to 26th.

Directed by Alexandra McKellar (Wicked) and featuring a powerhouse all-female cast, "In the Green" tells the extraordinary story of Hildegard von Bingen, a visionary woman who became a healer, composer, exorcist, and saint. The musical explores Hildegard's journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening, showcasing her unique voice and profound impact on the world.

After witnessing the traumatic death of her sister and showing a sensitivity to the spiritual world around her, Hildegard was sequestered for thirty years in a cell. The show has Hildegard portrayed by three actors, each representing a body piece that has broken due to the trauma endured. While in the cell, Hildegard was led in her journey to heal herself by her mentor, the anchoress Jutta, who had volunteered herself for a life in the cell as an act of feminist rebellion. Hildegard and Jutta, attempt to reassemble their broken pieces, navigating personal trauma in a world that tried to break them.

With expert music direction by Gayle Hammersley, the production promises a mesmerising blend of contemporary and medieval soundscapes. Expect powerful vocals, intricate harmonies, and a haunting score that will stay with you long after the final curtain.

"In the Green" is a celebration of female strength and a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience this groundbreaking musical for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere.

"An extraordinary musical. 'In the Green' is a must-see for serious connoisseurs of musical theater." -TheaterMania

"Musically complex, dramatically abstract, and intensely intimate in style, 'In the Green' is an ambitious work that’s worthy of the focused attention it demands." -Broadway World

Show Details:

Dates: April 15th - 26th, 2025

Venue: BATS Theatre, Wellington

Ticket Link: https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/in-the-green/

