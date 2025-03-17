Darren Watson Announces Album Crowdfunding Campaign And Releases New Single “Mister Stanley”

Darren Watson (Photo/Supplied)

Darren Watson announces album crowdfunding campaign and releases new single “Mister Stanley” – a song about deep loss, and even deeper gratitude.

Veteran Pōneke blues artist Darren Watson is releasing a new single, Mister Stanley on Friday 28 March, 2025. Originally featured on John Hiatt’s 2002 album Crossing Muddy Waters, the song is the first single from Watson’s upcoming album, Darren Watson Sings John Hiatt, slated for release on his Lamington Records label in 2025. (Watson is crowdfunding production of the album via Pledge Me. The campaign goes live this week: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/8303-darren-watson-sings-john-hiatt-the-new-album)

The track features Watson’s sweet but weathered voice front and centre, with a wheezing pump organ droning in the background, a detuned, lightly finger-picked steel body guitar, and Matt Hay’s gloriously minimal harmonica weaving darkly throughout. The songs lyrics are a very raw and direct lament about the loss of a parent.

“This one really grabs you from the get go,” says Watson. “It’s a deep, deep blues and it really gets in. It’s a John Hiatt song for sure but I can hear echoes of artists like Skip James in there. I hope my version does it justice—it’s a song I feel every time I sing it. We aimed to capture the mood just right, and I think we nailed it. Here’s to all the decent step-fathers and mothers in the world, right?!”

“Mister Stanley” is initially available exclusively as a digital download on Bandcamp* from Friday 28 March, 2025. https://darrenwatson.bandcamp.com/track/mister-stanley

A “Mister Stanley” lyric video is available on Watson’s YouTube channel from Friday 28 March.

https://youtu.be/skjf78-uwdw

*From 25 April, 2025 it will also be available on all major streaming platforms and digital stores.

About Darren Watson:

Darren Watson is a Pōneke, Aotearoa (New Zealand) musician known for his soulful voice and skilled guitar playing. With a career spanning well over 30 years, he has released several albums and built a reputation with Kiwi and international roots music fans as a dedicated and authentic blues/folk artist and educator. His recent self-recorded album “Getting Sober for the End of the World” was a finalist for Best Folk Artist at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards.

