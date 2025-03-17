King In The Ring 8 Man Eliminator Series: The Search For The Middleweight King Of 2025 Is On

Waikato fighters look primed to upset the apple cart once again at the King in the Ring this Saturday night at Auckland’s EventFinda Stadium.

While the iconic eight man elimination tournament features its usual bevy of national and international champions competing for the $10,000 prize, it’s the Hamilton based fighters who look to have the inside running over what has traditionally been an Auckland dominated event.

National Super Welterweight champion, Pikiao Tairua Bracken returns from the much-vaunted TMT gym, which has been making waves in recent events with King in the Ring and World Middleweight Champion, Titus Proctor, and King in the Ring 62 kilo finalist, Alejandro Tellas.

Bracken, a semifinalist in the Welterweight eight man in 2024 and recent KO victor in the Arsenal X cage, is the tallest fighter in the field and will be looking to put that reach to good effect.

“I’ve got pretty good boxing, and in these tournaments when you fight three times in a night, you need to preserve your legs early so you can use them in the semi-final and final.

“Having made the semis before, I now have a better idea of how to manage my energy and intend to go all the way this year.”

Also hailing from Hamilton, is House of Pain fighter Dion Wilson. Last year’s break out star, and surprise King in the Ring finalist is riding a four fight win streak and dual weight national titles into the contest.

With House of Pain, being home to current Welterweight King in the Ring champion Michael Isaacs and former Middleweight king, Carlos Hicks, Wilson is confident in his ability to fight three times in a night.

“We’ve got a pretty good formula. I’m very well prepared and have been sparring at CKB as well, so I’m ready for anything.”

Of the rest of the field, three are from Auckland including 2024 Welterweight finalist, Daniel Ruwanga, the southpaw from Strikeforce who would be considered one of the favourites for the event and should be better for his 2024 experience.

With the majority of the field under 25 years old, 32-year-old veteran Whanganui road-warrior, Jono Anderson, is likely the dark horse, with his explosive kill-or-be-killed style.

The undercard features five other bouts headlined by a teenage champion who represents the new breed in the rapidly evolving world of combat sports. 18-year-old high kicking phenom Sarah Ahmed will take one Japanese Amateur champion, Aima Hattori in her first international bout.

With her family originally from Sudan, Ahmed is paving the way for young Muslim women in combat sport both competing while fasting during Ramadan and wearing the Hijab (head covering).

“It’s just another discipline to train while fasting, I try to keep balance between training, university and managing my diet so I have enough energy.

“With the hijab, it’s just something I’ve always done so I’m used to it and have never fought any other way since I began training at 8 years old.”

When asked about being a role model for other young Muslim women, Ahmed’s a little uncomfortable being positioned in that light.

“While I’m glad to be able to show other young women there is no barrier to competing, I don’t think I’m really being a role model, I’m just being me, doing what I think is right every day and following my own pathway.”

Ahmed is giving away age and experience (this is just her second senior fight), but is coming off two close battles with City Kickboxing standouts Ashley Nesbitt and Mia Evans. She feels ready for her first international opponent on the King in the Ring stage.

“I’m used to being the underdog and biting off more than I’m supposed to be able to chew, so yeah, I’m just ready to fight and continue to get better.”

King in the Ring Concept:

The King in the Ring eight man knockout contest features the top fighters from around New Zealand competing for the $10,000 winner’s cheque and the coveted King in the Ring gold belt.

To win the tournament, the winner must fight and win three times in a night to claim the prize money and title.

The tournament, including a stacked undercard will take place at North Shore’s, EventFinda Stadium and screen this Saturday the 8 June live on CSN from 7.30pm

The field includes:

Daniel Ruwanga (Ngapuhi) – Auckland, NZ ISKA and WKBF Super welterweight champion

Pikiao Tairua (Te Arawa) – Hamilton, Tihipuke Muay Thai, NZ 69kg Super-welterweight Champion

Dion Wilson (Tainui/Ngapuhi) – Hamilton, House of Pain WKA 72kg NZ K1 Champion, WKA 72kg NZ Mod Thai Champion

Aengus Gordon – Christchurch, South Island Champion

Suran Juanmiry – Auckand , ISKA Middleweight NZ title, WMAF Middleweight NZ title

Jono Anderson – Whanganui, WMC Middleweight Champion, Art of War 4-man champion

Corin Ihimaera Braddick - Kapiti, WKN and IKBF Super Middleweight champion

Edddie Lineart – Auckland , 72 kilo SKL Champion

