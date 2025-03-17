Adult Friends New Music Video “Greyhounds” Follows The Band On Extensive Tour

Go check out the new video for a sense of who Adult Friends are through the lens of a nostalgic 2000’s camcorder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhJSwcrM5Uk

Following the release of their Debut album “Find Me In the Inferno”, Adult Friends toured around New Zealand, playing shows north to south. Camcorder in hand, the band filmed relentlessly. The resulting footage: a new music video for the opening track on the album, “Greyhounds”.

“Greyhounds” is a fast paced post-hardcore track. While it was never a single, it’s a favourite amongst the band's growing fan-base, often opening the band's sets. Stitching all the footage together into something cohesive is guitarist Daniel Maslen. Daniel captures the “chaotic life of a touring band, portraying both the highs and lows of being on the road,” he says. The video “distills our collective energy as a band, not just the intensity of our live show but also the moments of joy and hard work in between”

Adult Friends seek to find solace in a sea of noise. The Wellington-based four piece blends the cacophony of Post-Hardcore with gothic and melancholic tendencies. Influenced by bands such as At The Drive In, Failure and The Cure, Adult Friends create music that challenges listeners to derive what they like from the songs, so long as they keep coming back for more.

