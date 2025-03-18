Nuggets Sign Todd Withers As Latest Import

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of Todd Withers on a short-term import contract.

Withers, who arrived from Perth on the weekend, will be with the team for their next two away games against the Whai and Hawks respectively, as well as the Nuggets next home game against the Jets on March 27.

Withers is no stranger to the Nuggets and the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL), having played two seasons with the team previously, including being a key player in the Nuggets’ 2022 Championship-winning team.

This year Withers was on the Perth Wildcats roster in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) as a replacement import player, however, he has also previously played with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.

Hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina in the United States, Withers brings a wealth of experience and talent to the Nuggets squad.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Nuggets, even if it's just for a short stint,” Withers said. “This team and the fans have always been special to me, and I'm ready to give my all in these upcoming games."

Nuggets' head coach, Mike Kelly, added his enthusiasm about Withers’ inclusion in the squad.

"Having Todd join the squad – even for a short period of time - is a huge boost for us. His experience and skill set are invaluable, and we know he will make an immediate impact on the court."

After hosting the Southland Sharks in their season opener last Friday night, the Nuggets will now look towards their second match of the season – against the Tauranga Whai at Unison Arena – this Wednesday 19 March, with tip-off at 7pm NZDT.

Tickers and memberships to support the Nuggets throughout their 2025 Sal’s NZNBL season are now available for purchase, here.

