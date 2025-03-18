Record Number Of Medals For Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025

The Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025 has set new benchmarks - a record 405 entries this year resulted in another record - 313 medals bestowed upon New Zealand’s finest food and non-alcoholic drink producers.

The 2025 medal tally was; 151 gold, 105 silver and 57 bronze medals from a remarkable 125 Kiwi food and drink producers judged at the NEFF Showroom in Parnell over two days in late February.

Celebrating the best of New Zealand's food and drink producers, the Outstanding Food Producer Awards recognise excellence and innovation in food and non-alcoholic drinks. Since 2018 the Awards have become a prestigious platform for showcasing the diverse and exceptional offerings of Kiwi food and drink producers to food lovers. Products are assessed over seven categories and this year Head Judge Lauraine Jacobs led 27 judges who reviewed, sniffed and tasted the 405 products.

Lauraine Jacobs noted. “It’s almost overwhelming to observe the strength and high quality, particularly in the Paddock category - dairy and meat medal winners were truly outstanding. Care taken on the farm is reflected in taste, texture and exceptional cuts of beef and lamb, with some of the most tender juicy meat I have ever had the pleasure of tasting. Our farmers have invested in care of the land and this was also obvious in the dairy assessment. And we loved the fresh, vital fresh fruit and vegetable entries.”

Lauraine continued to say the Emerson’s Paddock category led the way, securing an impressive 22 gold medals, showcasing the exceptional quality and dedication of our farmers. Conscious Valley Cap On Lamb Rack was among the gold medal winners, with the judges saying, ‘Amazing, succulent mouthfeel. Tender and juicy. Fresh, clean taste…’

Gelato, milk and butter stood out in the Leefield Station Dairy category with 20 gold medals awarded. An example of this is Lewis Road Creamery 10 Star Premium Salted Butter which received a gold medal, with the judges’ notes stating; ‘Just what butter should taste like. Good cream flavour that lingers. Excellent balance of salt. Very good product.’

Organisers were pleased to see a significant increase in the Seafood New Zealand, Seafood category – twice as many as 2024. Entries featured a delectable array of kai moana, including salmon, blue cod, crayfish, mussels and pāua - demonstrating the diversity and quality of Kiwi seafood producers. Among the medal winners is Waitangi Seafoods Blue Cod Fillets, which the judges praised as ‘Outstanding product, it's simplicity and freshness were great. Beautiful to look at, great flake and tremendous flavour!’

Berries and fresh greens were among the top-notch produce assessed in the Farro Earth category with gold medals for two products grown by Wellsford’s Salty River Farm including their Mixed Leaf Salad with judges’ saying; ‘Unbelievably good product. Resembles what you'd pick from your own garden.’

The popularity of the Free-From category continued, with its largest number of entries ever, with 73 products competing. This category received 21 gold medals, with highlights including remarkable gluten free and dairy free products showcasing excellence catering to dietary needs. Jok'n'Al - a Blenheim producer making sugar free products for diabetics – received a Gold Medal for its Tomato Ketchup with judges saying ‘Really good tangy ketchup. Great flavour and texture.’

Following the merger of the Outstanding Food Producer Awards with the NZ Chocolate Awards last year, chocolate entries remained strong with 42 medals awarded. Among them gold medal winner Foundry Chocolate Soconusco, Chiapas, Mexico 70% of which the judges said; ‘Temper was great with nice snap. Flavour development is amazing - great journey. Texture and mouthfeel really good with a silky mouthfeel. Judges liked it a lot!’

Producers recognise the value of the Outstanding Food Producer Awards with comments like this from Nicky Gaddum, business manager for Matangi Angus Beef: ‘For Matangi, as a boutique food producer, the Outstanding Food Producer Awards represent the pinnacle of food excellence in New Zealand - the benchmark we strive to achieve. The independent, blind judging process provides valuable validation that we are on the right track in producing the finest grass-fed Angus beef. The medals on our meat offer customers peace of mind, assuring them that our product is sustainably farmed and, most importantly, tastes exceptional.’

Food lovers will easily find the country’s top produce with outstanding products entitled to wear gold, silver, and bronze medals – ensuring that the produce has been assessed and is of outstanding quality. Each year, more than 3,000,000 stickers are added to products across New Zealand, providing confidence for consumers to buy local.

High-scoring gold medal winners are in contention for Category Champion Awards to be announced at the Champions Party at The Glasshouse, Auckland on Thursday 10 April 2025.

Awards founders Kathie Bartley and Nicola McConnell made special thanks to partners whose support makes the Outstanding Food Producer Awards possible; new partners dish, NEFF and the New Zealand Food Innovation Network joining; Leefield Station; BYD Auto New Zealand, Coast FM, Emerson’s, Farro, FMCG Business, Label & Litho and Seafood New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

