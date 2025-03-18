Unbelievaball Turnout And Second Year Confirmed For Hastings Meatball Festival!

Meatball lovers (Photo/Supplied)

Full stomachs and wide smiles were the order of the day at Friday evening’s Hastings Meatball Festival, as up to 5,000 attendees crowded into the CBD to sample the delectaball treats on offer.

With such a warm response, the Hastings District Council-led event, believed to be the first of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand, will become an annual celebration of the city’s iconic meatball history and vibrant food scene, says Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

“The inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival was simply fantastic,” begins the Mayor. “It was so special to see our Hastings centre packed full of happy faces devouring thousands of meatballs from our talented hospitality businesses, and an honour to have New Zealand chefs Peter Gordon and Ben Bayly join us, partnering with EIT and Matangi respectively.”

In fact, it was the renowned Homeland founder, cookbook author and culinary superstar who took out the coveted People’s Choice Award for best meatball, after 15,000 beef, lamb, pork, vegetarian and sweet spheres were sampled by a willing crowd.

Partnering with the talented students from the EIT Hospitality School, their award- winning creation was a First Light Wagyu meatball with labneh, pickled red onions, kawakawa salsa, crispy shallots, and curry leaves, which wowed the crowd with its innovative flavours and exquisite presentation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Second place was claimed by Black Betty BBQ with a richly flavoured brisket meatball, complemented by jalapeños and cheese sauce. In third, a tie between Cellar 495 for its Hawaiian-style meatball, Shaneo's Bakehouse with a classic crumbed meatball, and Gina's Food Truck who impressed with a spiced lamb birra ball. EIT and Peter Gordon will be inducted into the Hastings ‘Ball of Fame’, says the Mayor.

“This festival has been a fabulous collaboration between Council and local businesses, and we are very grateful to all our foodies for getting involved and to the community for joining us. We’re also very grateful to TW Group and Progressive Meats Limited for their support. Everyone had a ball!”

Vicky Roebuck, Marketing, Tourism and Events Lead at Hastings District Council says the public response has also been overwhelmingly positive. “Our social media pages have been flooded with feedback – most are telling us the festival was well organised, brilliant fun, and they would love to support it again.”

The reaction from vendors has also been glowing. Damon McGinniss of Heretaunga Street’s Craft & Social has described the event as “magic” and “an overwhelming success”.

“It was so fantastic to have so many positive people out on a beautiful night enjoying the lifestyle that Hastings provides. Wicked work from HDC and the team,” he concludes.

The Council is now refining the Hastings Meatball Festival concept in preparation for a second year, adding it to its calendar of exciting, crowd-pleasing food and beverage events. “We hope the Hastings Meatball Festival will become an annual tradition,” says Mayor Hazlehurst. "Based on the positive feedback we’ve had, there is definitely demand from a community who clearly just loves what the festival offers. And it’s great to see Hastings is now firmly entrenched as the meatball capital of the country, if not the world!”

