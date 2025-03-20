ZZ Top With Special Guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce Christchurch Show

Photo/Supplied.

AUCKLAND: THUSDAY, MARCH 20 - Rock n Roll Hall of fame inductees and legends of rock, ZZ TOP are thrilled to announce the addition of a Christchurch show on Thursday, May 15 to The Elevation Tour of New Zealand this May.

A Live Nation pre-sale will commence Monday, March 24 at 12pm concluding Tuesday, March 25 at 12pm.

Tickets to the newly announced Christchurch show will go on sale Tuesday, March 25 at 1pm.

The tour will see ZZ Top also perform in Auckland on Saturday, May 17 and in Wellington on Sunday, May 18 – tickets are selling fast.

Masters of American blues-rock GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS top-off the billing as special guests for the three New Zealand shows.

ZZ TOP, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans.

With classic songs such as “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs” and “Gimme Me All Your Lovin” and iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

As a touring entity, the bands current line-up of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis have performed before millions of fans on four continents.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows including their 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand on their 45th Anniversary ‘Good To Be Bad Tour’.

Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate –progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

For Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough

(bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – the power to

rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed since the beginning.

It’s on stage that George & The Destroyers flip the switch delivering their

signature hits “Get A Haircut”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”,

“Move It On Over”, “Who Do You Love” and the definitive badass anthem “Bad To The

Bone”.

With this uncompromising double bill of ZZ TOP and George Thorogood & The Destroyers you are guaranteed one hell of a night of rock ‘n’ roll.

ZZ TOP with GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS

NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Thurs, May 15 – CHRISTCHURCH – WOLFBROOK ARENA – NEW SHOW

Sat, May 17 – AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA

Sun, May 18 – WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA

Live Nation & Ticket Agent Pre-Sale: 12pm Mon, March 24 until 12pm Tues, March 25

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE 1PM TUESDAY, MARCH 25

For more information head to livenation.co.nz and livenation.com.au

