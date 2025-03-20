Devilskin Announce 12-Date Re-Evolution Tour 2025 With Villainy And Midwave Breaks

Photo/Supplied.

Phenomenal multi-platinum rockers DEVILSKIN are fired up and ready to bring the heat as they hit the road this May, embarking on a mammoth winter jaunt traversing the length and breadth of New Zealand.

With a new album in the making, the beloved NZ rockers are full of enlivened energy, and psyched up to reconnect with the most passionate, hard rock fans across the country for an epic mid-year rock tour de force coming your way this May, June and July.

Stalwarts on the live touring scene, Devilskin are more than ready to tear through all the hits, fan favourites and debut some new songs in all their raw and pulverising glory, kicking off on 30th May in Invercargill and stopping at no less than twelves venues across the country before winding up on 5th July in Wellington. Full dates and venues below.

Devilskin have proven time and again that they are adept at curating a killer live line-up, and for the RE-EVOLUTION TOUR fans can expect another evening of powerhouse rock with two very special guests on board for the entire tour: three-time Tui Award winners VILLAINY, and alt-rock duo MIDWAVE BREAKS.

Kicking off the new year with an electrifying performance at AUM FESTIVAL NYE and performing in front of 14,000 hot and happy music lovers at MEATSTOCK, DEVILSKIN went immediately into two months of solid pre-production before entering Parachute Studios where they are currently in the process of recording their sixth album.

“This is an incredibly satisfying body of music for the band. It marks a new level for us as songwriters and as recording artists, and it’s emboldening!”, says Devilskin bassist Paul Martin. “We’re constantly re-evolving as a band, growing into the best and most exciting version of Devilskin that we can be. We’ve set, and smashed, some pretty big challenges for ourselves so right now we couldn’t be more excited to take this new energy on tour!”

Alternative rock band Villainy are thrilled to be on board for the ride, and the chart-topping, award-winning and much-lauded Auckland four piece are revved up and ready to deliver their tight, melodic tunes to avid Kiwi rock fans this winter.

Villainy singer Neill Fraser had the following to say: "We're absolutely amped to be joining forces with Devilskin and Midwave Breaks for what is shaping up to be the definitive NZ tour of the year. This is a colossal line-up of rock titans, and we can't wait to unleash the fury across the country for you. You've been warned, this will be massive."

Alt-rock two-piece band MIDWAVE BREAKS will open each night, adding their impressive, radio-friendly rock anthems to the high-energy line-up, and are equally pumped to be a part of this behemoth rock event, with drummer Paul Russell adding: “A Devilskin tour has become an iconic fixture on the NZ Rock Calendar. Midwave Breaks are stoked to be kicking off the show for these legends, and with Villainy on board too it’s gonna be a hell of a ride, can't wait!”

Renowned for their A-game live shows, Devilskin have a well-earned, solid reputation for always bringing their fierce energy and compelling presence to the stage. Featuring a solid arsenal of cracking tour hits to satiate their audience, with every sensational performance Devilskin are adept at further cementing their place in the hearts of hard rock and metal fans nationwide.

This set of dates will see the ferocious live act that is Devilskin upping the pace, and as they do, lifting the bar for themselves and their audience each time they record, and every time they tour! Round up your mates and secure your tickets now!

Tickets on sale today: go to devilskin.co.nz

DEVILSKIN RE-EVOLUTION TOUR ‘25 with very special guests VILLAINY plus MIDWAVE BREAKS

Friday 30 May ILT Stadium Southland *Invercargill Saturday 31 May Union Hall Dunedin Friday 06 June Recreation Centre Motueka Saturday 07 June Friday 13 June Town Hall ToiToi Opera House **Christchurch Hastings Saturday 14 June Fly Palmy Arena Palmerston North Friday 20 June The Factory Hamilton Saturday 21 June The Mayfair New Plymouth Thursday 26 June Parāoa Brewing Co Whangapāraoa Friday 27 June Powerstation +Auckland Saturday 28 June Stadium Lounge Mt Maunganui Saturday 05 July Meow Nui ++Wellington

© Scoop Media

