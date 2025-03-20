Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Draw Confirmed For OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 4:53 pm
Press Release: OFC

The draw for the OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2025 and OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2025 - Qualifying have been confirmed today at the OFC Home of Football - Te Kahu o Kiwa.

Qualifying takes place in Tonga, in May, with four nations - American Samoa, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tonga - meeting in a single qualifying group to determine who will advance to the championship in the Solomon Islands in August.

Whoever does advance from qualifying will join Group A in Honiara, alongside Fiji, Tahiti and the Cook Islands.

Group A will feature defending champions New Zealand, Samoa, New Caledonia and hosts Solomon Islands.

As well as the trophy, there are also three qualifying places available for the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ 2026, with the winner, runner-up and third placed team all securing their spot in Qatar.

Here is the confirmed qualifying draw.

The qualifying draw has also been confirmed and can be seen here.

