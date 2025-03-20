Record-Breaking Competitors At The 2025 Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals!

2024 Waka Ama Secondary School Nats (Photo/Supplied)

A record-breaking number of paddlers will take part in the biggest ever Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals next week at Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), Rotorua. The 22nd annual week-long event will bring over 2,200 rangatahi from 124 kura around Aotearoa, making this year’s national championship the biggest in its history. The event is co-hosted with Te Waiariki Purea Trust and supported by manawhenua Tūhourangi.

For the first time, the event has expanded to a five-day competition to accommodate the growth of waka ama and the increasing popularity of the championship for rangatahi. Across two age groups for wāhine and tāne, there will be over 220 races in the W1, W6, and W12 categories. To provide more participation opportunities, three divisions - Te Ihu, Te Takere, and Te Kei, named after parts of the waka, will allow rangatahi to progress through the competition stages.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says, “We are excited to welcome our waka ama rangatahi from across Aotearoa. They always bring incredible energy and strong sportsmanship to the event. Expanding to five days is a testament to the growing popularity of our sport, and we know this year’s championship will be an unforgettable experience for all involved."

With races spanning multiple divisions and categories, the event promises an exciting and action-packed week as teams paddle on the pristine waters of Lake Tikitapu. This is the biggest secondary school waka ama event in the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The event is proudly supported by Waka Ama NZ partners and sponsors; Tūhourangi Tribal Authority, Te Waiariki Purea Charitable Trust, Bayleys, Apollo Projects, Caltex, New Zealand Carbon Farming, RotoruaNZ, Air Tahiti Nui, ACC, Whakaata Māori, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Pure Athletic, Te Arawa Whānau Ora, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, and Pub Charity.

“Thank you to our amazing event partners and sponsors that continue to support this kaupapa. We are able to grow and develop this event every year thanks to their valuable contributions”, Lara Collins, Waka Ama NZ CEO.

The Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals is a free event for all whānau to come down and watch our talented rangatahi showcase their waka ama skills on Lake Tikitapu. The national event will begin with a pōwhiri on Monday 24 March at Lake Tikitapu, followed by a full day of racing. Coverage of the event racing will be made available online. We look forward to seeing you all next week.

© Scoop Media

