The Lost Dogs’ Disco Set To Light Up Aotea Square This April

Get ready to embark on a tail-wagging journey like no other! This April, Aotea Square will play home to a vibrant playground for humans and hounds alike as the Lost Dogs' Disco lands in Aotea Square. Presented by Auckland Live, this immersive art installation will bring joy, whimsy, and a whole lot of bark to Aotea Square and the heart of Auckland City. The Lost Dogs’ Disco promises a unique, family-friendly experience that's sure to leave tails wagging!

The Lost Dogs’ Disco is no ordinary exhibit. With 16 larger-than-life dogs standing (or lounging) tall—some reaching an impressive 5.5 meters—visitors will be greeted by these colourful, illuminated canine characters. From Poodles and Bull Terriers to Dachshunds, each dog comes to life with light and sound, their coats flickering with joy as they welcome you into the disco with playful grunts. It’s a celebration of connection, creativity, and the irresistible love that dogs bring to our lives.

Whether you’re admiring the nose-touching, standing, or curled-up pups, each new encounter will delight both young and old. And yes, leashed four-legged friends are invited to join in the fun too!

Designed by the multi-award-winning art and technology studio ENESS, this work was first staged at Hota - Home of Arts on Australia's Gold Coast. Alongside its captivating visuals, The Lost Dogs’ Disco also boasts a custom-designed electronic soundscape, featuring an unforgettable chorus of barks, howls, growls, and other canine commotion. As you explore, you'll be swept into a whimsical world where dogs rule the dance floor, and every bark is a beat you won’t want to miss.

The Lost Dogs’ Disco will light up Aotea Square this April. Don’t miss this free event, perfect for all ages (and all dogs)! Bring your family, your friends, and of course, your furry companions to experience the joy and wonder of this unique installation.

AUCKLAND LIVE PRESENTS: THE LOST DOG’S DISCO

Artwork by ENESS

When: Friday 4th – Friday 25th April, perfect timing for the school holidays!

Where: Aotea Square, Auckland

Admission: FREE!

Dogs: Leashed pups are welcome to join the fun!

