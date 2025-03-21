Jackson Owens Is ‘Coming Home’ With Soulful New Single

Jackson Owens (image/Supplied)

Jackson Owens (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) is laying down his soulful independent sound with his new single ‘Coming Home’.

Four months after the release of ‘Something Good’, his first single as a fully independent artist, Tūrangi-born Jackson Owens continues to showcase his raw and emotional storytelling with his latest track.

“This song is a personal one for me. ‘Coming Home’ is about being grounded with my partner, and doing whatever it takes to be with them, because they feel like home,” Owens says.

“It’s also a tribute to a sort of homecoming in my music career. Now as an independent artist, I’m focused on my family – writing music with them, about them and for them. I feel more connected than ever to the people and the music that raised me, and my songs feel more authentic than ever. It feels like coming home.”

With a catchy, upbeat drum and heartfelt lyrics, ‘Coming Home’ is a feel-good love song. The track marks the second single leading up to Owens’ upcoming EP.

“This song has a more pop feel than ‘Something Good’ with my soulful roots still there. You can’t help but groove along to it,” adds Owens.

Artists like Chris Stapleton and The Teskey Brothers were big inspirations for this single, with aspects of the soul influences that Owens grew up with, including Sam Cooke and Otis Redding, still evident in the track.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

‘Coming Home’ continues to showcase Owens’ important connection to his whānau and the creative connection with his co-writer and brother Chauncey.

Owens' success in the music industry continues to grow with over 29 million streams, 118,000 monthly listeners, music chart success, nationwide touring and festival slots, and an AMA nomination.

‘Coming Home’ was created with the support of NZ On Air and is available on all major streaming platforms now.

© Scoop Media

