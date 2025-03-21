NZOC Congratulate Newly Elected IOC President – Kirsty Coventry

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) extends its congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The announcement, made overnight, marks a historic moment for the IOC, as Coventry becomes the first woman and the first from Africa to lead the organisation in its 131-year history. She is also the youngest candidate to take the role.

Liz Dawson, NZOC President, congratulated Coventry on her appointment, acknowledging the positive impact she is expected to bring to the IOC and the Olympic movement worldwide.

“On behalf of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, I extend my sincere congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her appointment. I am confident that her fresh perspective and innovative approach will enhance the Olympic Movement and strengthen its global influence,” said Dawson.

“Kirsty’s recognition of the IOC’s neutrality in geopolitical matters acknowledges the importance of maintaining the Olympic Games as a unifying force that promotes peace and cooperation among members. Her commitment to advancing credibility and trust within governance, while ensuring a sustainable and forward-thinking approach, aligns with the NZOC’s own vision for the future.”

Nicki Nicol, CEO and Secretary General of the NZOC, commended Coventry on her appointment, recognising the significance of her leadership within the global sporting community.

“I personally reached out to Kirsty this morning to congratulate her on her historic election as IOC President. She is a true pioneer, and her achievement represents a landmark moment for both gender and geographic diversity within the Olympic Movement. Her vision and leadership qualities will help shape the future of the IOC in a positive and progressive manner,” said Nicol.

“Kirsty’s manifesto aligns closely with the values and priorities of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, particularly her commitment to athlete advocacy, environmental sustainability, and the advancement of digital innovation to broaden the reach of the Olympic Games worldwide. Her leadership promises to uphold and advance the principles of inclusivity, integrity, and excellence that are central to the Olympic Movement.”



