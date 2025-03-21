Turua Gallery Launches Exclusive Twilight Viewings – The Perfect Night Out For Art Lovers

Turua Gallery (Photo/Supplied)

Turua Gallery, nestled in the heart of Saint Heliers Bay in Auckland is thrilled to introduce Twilight Viewings, a brand-new way to experience art in an intimate and exclusive setting. Whether you're looking for a special night out with your partner or friends, searching for the perfect significant birthday or wedding gift, or simply indulging in your passion for art, our Twilight Viewings offer an unforgettable experience.

Taking place after 5pm, these private evening sessions allow guests to explore Turua Gallery’s latest exhibitions, curated collections, and stockroom treasures in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere. With just one booking available per evening, visitors will enjoy the gallery all to themselves, creating a unique and immersive art experience. Each guest will be welcomed with a glass of bubbles, setting the perfect tone for an inspiring night out.

A Tailored Art Experience Twilight Viewings cater to a wide range of art enthusiasts:

Art Collectors & Groups: Browse and select your next statement piece.

Interior Designers & Clients: Collaborate in a private setting to find the perfect artwork for your space.

Gift Seekers: Surprise someone special with a Twilight Viewing voucher, allowing them to personally select a meaningful gift.

To elevate the evening even further, Turua Gallery have partnered with Semplice Italian Restaurant, located right next door. Guests who choose to continue their night with a meal at Semplice (available Wednesday to Saturday) will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Italian Prosecco upon arrival.

Bookings Now Open: Twilight Viewings are available Monday – Friday from 5pm – 8pm.

Turua Gallery is located at 10A Turua Street, St Heliers, Auckland 1071.

About Turua Gallery:

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible in a welcoming and relaxed space. Their mission is to connect people with the creative works of both established and emerging New Zealand artists. Through a curated program of solo and group exhibitions, they offer art lovers the opportunity to discover and collect special pieces that speak to them. Beyond paintings, Turua Gallery also features an exquisite range of limited-edition prints, sculptures, and ceramics—showcasing a broad spectrum of exceptional talent. They are proud to support and celebrate the artistry of Aotearoa, inviting visitors to explore and experience uniquely captured expressions of New Zealand life. www.turuagallery.co.nz

