NZ Dancer Eden Coleman Set To Make Her Mark In LA

Exceptional New Zealand Dancer, Eden Coleman, has international recognition due to her natural raw talent, inspiring dancers and audiences worldwide with her pure X-factor artistry, dedication and absolute passion! Illuminating stages across the globe, she has an incredible and thrilling dance job opportunity in LA coming her way in 2025 and also just signed with one of the biggest Talent Agencies in the USA. She is getting ready to make her mark in the LA dance scene!

Her illustrious, notable career highlights include Headlining Coachella 2023 with BlackPink, currently the world’s biggest girl band, captivating over 125,000 live attendees and an astounding 250 million online viewers worldwide. Performing at the historic Women’s Rugby World Cup with UK pop sensation Rita Ora to over 1.2 million online viewers, and sharing the biggest stadium stages multiple times, with NZ's top band SIX60, thrilling crowds of 80,000 fans with her captivating choreography and stage presence.

In addition to her performances, Eden dances in the choreographic process (skeleton crews), providing artists like Colombian sensation Karol G, pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Rita Ora, K-Pop stars TWICE, KATSEYE and LE SSERAFIM with engaging dance routines as a visual guide for their tours and music videos, among others

Meet Eden, a 22 year old, who’s already a well respected, remarkably talented NZ dancer! Enjoying her brief time back home over summer, she performed with Coldplay on their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour and also recently completed her 2nd 'Ugly Beauty' world tour (spanning 5 months, performing twenty 2-hour long shows across China, to over one million live fans), alongside the acclaimed Jolin Tsai, the "Queen of C-Pop”, a Taiwanese icon, selling over 25 million records and renowned for spreading dance pop music throughout Greater China.

The 1st tour in 2023 had over 500k live attendees, marking another milestone in her already impressive career.

Eden was so happy to be asked to do a 2nd tour, eager to perform and contribute to the electrifying experience that awaited the fans of the successful shows, knowing how incredible the 1st tour was.

"I was thrilled to embark on the tours, which were an epic journey, with Jolin and the team again. It's nothing you have ever visually experienced," exclaimed Eden. "Everything was so amazingly extreme, from the lighting to the gigantic stage props, down to our incredible outfits. I mean, we’re even dancing with/operating a gigantic scorpion and wearing huge cartoon heads for some of the performance!"

What am I currently working on, “My priority is my US visa for my big move to LA this year, which is a process, but one I am willing to do with open arms. I’m so motivated to make my dream come true and was recently offered an incredible dance opportunity with one of LA’s best Choreographers and was also signed to one of the biggest talent agencies in the USA, which is very exciting! Moving to LA is the natural next step in advancing my dance career, there are so many more opportunities available.”

Eden's dance and social media journey continues to break boundaries. Her positive impact reaches beyond the stage, evident in her popular social media presence. Her prowess has extended to collaborations with a strong following on her @edencolemann TikTok (180K) and Instagram (70K) accounts, with consistently viral content, her recent TikTok videos receiving up to 25 million views. Brands have also taken notice of her authentic platforms, which has led to her working with high-profile international and local brands, with her content ranging from dance videos to hauls, vlogs, fashion etc. Remaining steadfastly committed to making a difference and inspiring others with her talent and confidence saying “I’m humbled and proud of the fact that a lot of my dance videos have gone viral, having a positive, global impact and inspiring the viewers, even though I’m from a small antipodean island.

It validates that I am making a difference by sharing my talent, remaining true to who I am and proving that, with the right intentions, you can do anything you set your mind to, no matter your age or where you come from”.

Her indescribable X-Factor magic is what sets her apart, it’s something beyond technique or choreography. It’s a mix of her personality, presence, and authenticity, that draws the audience in and makes her unforgettable. Technical skills can be taught, but her X-factor is a natural energy and aura that radiates from within.

Dance has been all she’s loved and known most of her life, and of course there have been obstacles along the way, but she feels very blessed with her dance journey so far. It definitely hasn’t always been a smooth road, but that’s part of what makes her journey of incredible achievements so rewarding. Despite facing the adversity of being bullied, particularly during high school, Eden's resilience has become a driving force in her career. Plus dancing internationally, made her independent and self-reliant from a very young age. Reflecting on those challenges she faced, Eden shared, "I've learned that people often project their insecurities onto you, which gave me the confidence to believe in myself more. What I do isn’t as easy as it looks, and I’m proud of overcoming my obstacles, as they led me to where I am today, especially at my age.

It’s shaped me as a dancer and helped me survive in this cut throat industry. It also taught me that hard work, discipline, kindness, mindfulness, supporting others and knowing your worth will get you far. I like to think I've truly inspired others by showing that if I can do it, they can too. Every experience, good or bad, has never been taken for granted. It pushes me to grow, making each victory even more meaningful." Keeping fit, looking after her body with regular physio, and leading a healthy balanced lifestyle is also important for career longevity.

About Eden Coleman:

A 22-year-old professional dancer and content creator, hailing from Auckland, New Zealand. Growing up on the North Shore and currently living in Hobsonville. Her Mom grew up in South Africa and her Father is Australian.

Eden has featured in numerous music videos, performed on TV, live theatre shows and Corporate events plus more.

“I have been dancing since the age of 3 and as I grew older, I knew that this was my future career and that I lived for performing on a stage. Dancing/performing makes me feel alive, it’s a way for me to express my emotions, tell stories, connect on a deeper level. It’s a universal language that speaks when words fall short”.

Eden also expressed that "Years of dedication, driving across Auckland daily after school, spending countless hours in the studio, working tirelessly across many disciplines of dance, constantly refining my skills and learning new styles, have led me to this point. Naturally, there were moments of self-doubt, tears, and questioning if it is all worth it! Overcoming these challenges, having a relentless work ethic, knowing that nothing in life comes easily; and believing in yourself is essential, especially when it’s your passion. To me, this is what it takes to make your authentic mark, and once you embrace that, you become unstoppable”.

Expanding, “I like to march to the beat of my own drum and I'm not afraid to take big risks. Creativity fuels me, this led me to expand into teaching, judging competitions, content creation, influencing, and modelling, always staying true to my brand. I love expressing myself in many ways, from dance to my unique style, which I see as an art form - a personal statement that makes you stand out in the industry. It’s been a journey of trusting myself, staying dedicated to my craft, and always pushing to elevate, not just as a dancer, but as an artist. And honestly, I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Eden also mentions, “I’m so grateful to those who have inspired me along the way, having danced with very reputable NZ dance studios, representing NZ at an Elite level at the World HipHop Championships.

My previous dance studios include The Royal Family (RFV) which really pushed me to be a better dancer under the tutelage of world renowned choreographer Parris Goebel, IDCO (Masque & Yung ID), working with Josh Cesan and Neverland Studios (Khaos & Hijinx).”

