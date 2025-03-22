Bethune From Allen In Hampton Downs Qualifying
Right on the sweet spot on his first flying lap he set two purple sectors to pip Justin Allen and prove he’s the man to beat in the championship currently. He will start the afternoon’s first race of the weekend from pole position.
Josh - in his Right Karts By M2 Competition entry - was the first to unleash a quick lap with a 1 minute 14.080 on his first effort. Allen – back in his regular car after a major post-Highlands rebuild – was only four hundredths of a second behind.
On an ever warming track, they would prove to be the best efforts of the 20 minute session, despite the top 22 cars in the 23 car field being covered by just nine tenths of a second.
In the early stages the championship’s top three were in the top ten but only Hugo Allan was able to make the most of a third flying lap and move onto the second row for the afternoon’s race.
Championship leader Hayden Bakkerus was further back in seventh, and Chris White - who had set the pace during Friday testing – was two places down the order in ninth .
Cooper Barnes and Harry Townshend were on the pace in qualifying too, pushing themselves into third and fourth inside the first five minutes before Allan bagged his quick lap. They ended the session in third and fifth respectively.
Zach Blincoe was another to put his best time in early in the session and took an outside third row starting position for the first race, ahead of Bakkerus, the ever-improving Mason Potter in eighth, White in ninth and Jett Murray in tenth.
Series debutants Mac Templeton and Jack Westbury – the latter a regular competitor in the Australian GR86 series - did well to clock the 12th and 14th best times.
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs Qualifying
|1
|32
|Josh Bethune
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|2
|99
|Justin Allen
|Syndicate Motorsport
|3
|186
|Cooper Barnes
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|4
|17
|Hugo Allan
|CareVets Racing
|5
|73
|Harry Townshend
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|6
|90
|Zach Blincoe
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|7
|20
|Hayden Bakkerus
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|8
|47
|Mason Potter
|Syndicate Motorsport
|9
|88
|Chris White
|James Marshall Motorsport
|10
|37
|Jett Murray
|Action Motorsport
|11
|222
|Arthur Broughan
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|12
|92
|Mac Templeton
|Neale Motorsport
|13
|43
|Cameron Hill
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|14
|4
|Jack Westbury
|Action Motorsport
|15
|81
|Cormac Murphy
|Race Lab Academy
|16
|42
|Simon Hunter
|Race Lab Academy
|17
|35
|Hayden Lines
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|18
|30
|Emerson Vincent
|Action Motorsport
|19
|8
|Thomas Mallard
|Race Lab Academy
|20
|33
|Caleb Byers
|James Marshall Motorsport
|21
|10
|Ajay Giddy
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|22
|55
|Christina Orr-West
|Dayle ITM Racing
|23
|11
|Will Morton
|iMac Engineering
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship
Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park
Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)
Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill
Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)
Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars