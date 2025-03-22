Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bethune From Allen In Hampton Downs Qualifying

Saturday, 22 March 2025, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Josh Bethune took Hampton Downs pole position with a superb early lap. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Right on the sweet spot on his first flying lap he set two purple sectors to pip Justin Allen and prove he’s the man to beat in the championship currently. He will start the afternoon’s first race of the weekend from pole position.

Josh - in his Right Karts By M2 Competition entry - was the first to unleash a quick lap with a 1 minute 14.080 on his first effort. Allen – back in his regular car after a major post-Highlands rebuild – was only four hundredths of a second behind.

On an ever warming track, they would prove to be the best efforts of the 20 minute session, despite the top 22 cars in the 23 car field being covered by just nine tenths of a second.

In the early stages the championship’s top three were in the top ten but only Hugo Allan was able to make the most of a third flying lap and move onto the second row for the afternoon’s race.

Championship leader Hayden Bakkerus was further back in seventh, and Chris White - who had set the pace during Friday testing – was two places down the order in ninth .

Cooper Barnes and Harry Townshend were on the pace in qualifying too, pushing themselves into third and fourth inside the first five minutes before Allan bagged his quick lap. They ended the session in third and fifth respectively.

Zach Blincoe was another to put his best time in early in the session and took an outside third row starting position for the first race, ahead of Bakkerus, the ever-improving Mason Potter in eighth, White in ninth and Jett Murray in tenth.

Series debutants Mac Templeton and Jack Westbury – the latter a regular competitor in the Australian GR86 series - did well to clock the 12th and 14th best times.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs Qualifying

132Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
299Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
3186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
417Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
573Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
690Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
720Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
847Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport
988Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
1037Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
11222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
1292Mac TempletonNeale Motorsport
1343Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition
144Jack WestburyAction Motorsport
1581Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
1642Simon HunterRace Lab Academy
1735Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition
1830Emerson VincentAction Motorsport
198Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy
2033Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
2110Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
2255Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
2311Will MortoniMac Engineering

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

