Krzanich Buries Past To Win 26th Golden Homes Le Race

Third time was definitely a charm for Christchurch road cyclist James Krzanich who surged to victory in the 26th edition of the Golden Homes Le Race today.

After not making it to the finish line in his first two attempts, the 25-year-old only decided to enter this week after feeling in good form as be builds towards a race in north-west China in May.

Krzanich was in the leading bunch from the start of the gruelling 100km classic at Christchurch’s Cathedral Square and broke away during the descent to cross the finish line at the Akaroa Recreation Ground in 2:40:19.

By then Krzanich had stretched his lead to 24 seconds over King of the Mountain winner Art Aitken as they were greeted with a carnival atmosphere in picture perfect conditions.

“The last 20-30 minutes was pretty hard and I was pretty darn nervous the last couple of corners and thankful I stayed upright,” he joked in reference to his previous attempts.

“I wasn’t certain if there was anyone else was further up the road and it wasn’t until someone said congratulations right at the end I was confident I’d actually won.”

Former pro rider Sharlotte Lucas again showed her class as she won a record 5th women’s title in 2:55:25, ahead of Charlotte Clarke in 2:57:58.

The Hokitika 33-year-old won Le Race in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2023, and has finished second on three occasions.

“It was tough day – the hills start about 2km into it and it was a slog for nearly three hours.

“It feels pretty good. It was a fun race. I’m stoked to win and feel really proud of myself. This is one of my goal races - I’ve had a long career doing it and I’ve been able to maintain form.

“I love the course – it’s such a vibe to start in the city and then finish in Akaroa – I don’t know another course in New Zealand that cool.”

Race director Sheree Stevens was thrilled with the event participation of almost 500 riders, mostly from Canterbury but also including riders from around New Zealand and overseas.

“Le Race is the only race like it in New Zealand and provides a real challenge for elite and social riders.

“There have been many moments of personal triumph in the event’s 26 years and we saw more of that today. I congratulate all the winners and placegetters, those who were racing against themselves and also the people who’ve overcome a challenge just to get to the start line.”

Results

Open men

JAMES KRZANICH 02:40:19

ART AITKEN 02:40:43

JEREMY PRESBURY 02:41:26

Open women

SHARLOTTE LUCAS 02:55:25

CHARLOTTE CLARKE 02:57:58

MICHAELA ROGAN 03:08:26

